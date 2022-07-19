Three sub-state tournaments of interest to west metro Legion baseball fans are underway this week.
Hopkins is the heavy favorite in Sub-State 4, with Exclesior as the second seed.
Wayzata is in Sub-State 11 along with defending state Legion champion Osseo and a ranked team from Maple Grove.
Sub-State 4 is a bit of a snakepit. Edina head coach Gene Larkin said last week, “Any one of five or six teams could win the championship.”
Those teams most likely include Chanhassen, Chaska, Eden Prairie, Edina, Prior Lake and Shakopee.
Many times, the team with the best pitching depth will emerge from a sub-state pack. Hopkins and Excelsior both have depth in Sub-State 4. Gabe Olson of Hopkins is among the state’s best and will pitch on scholarship for Upper Iowa University. Excelsior’s aces are lefty Jake Margo and righthanders Jack Kochevar and Cam Haaland.
Eden Prairie has two aces in Sub-State 3 with lefty Joey Connelly and righthander Brock Anderson. Edina also has a good left-right combination with Nick Hentges on the left and Tommy Schnell on the right.
Wayzata’s pitching staff is led by Noah Karschnik, who throws heat, and Nic Beeninga, who had pinpoint control and array of off-speed pitches. Osseo has several of the pitchers who helped them win state last summer.
Scheels’ poll has
Hopkins No. 1
Going into the sub-state playoffs, which began Tuesday and Wednesday, July 19 and 20, Hopkins (25-8) was ranked No. 1 in Scheels’ Statewde Legion Baseball poll.
Poll for July 14: 1. Hopkins, 2. Stillwater, 3. St. Michael, 4. Forest Lake, 5. Farmington, 6. Bemidji, 7. Rosetown, 8. Woodbury Blue, 9. Mankato National, 10. Willmar, 11. Moorhead Blues, 12. Sartell, 13. Maple Grove, 14. Edina, 15. Alexandria, 16. Grand Rapids, 17. Excelsior, 18. Shakopee, 19. Eastview, 20. New Prague.
