Hopkins gym team

Hopkins High's girls gymnastics team is going to state. Left to right front row: Aria Berglund, Leni DePauw, Shelby Kaplan and Hennesis Morocho. Back row: Cassie Kaplan, Annabelle Speers, NyahSymone Britt, Jade Hutton and Addi Walters.

Hopkins High’s girls gymnastics team swept almost all of the titles in the Section 6AA Meet Feb. 18 at the Hopkins Gymnastics Gym.

The Royals easily had the highest team total with 144.275. Wayzata, the defending state Class AA champion, was second with 140.700 points. Others in the top five were Edina 138.975, Minneapolis Southwest 128.550, St. Louis Park 128.475 and Minneapolis Washburn 122.925.

