Natalie DenHartog, the former All-State girls softball player from Hopkins High, has been named to the 2021 All-Big Ten Conference team as the University of Minnesota’s left fielder.
DenHartog led the Gophers in hitting this season with a .321 batting average and was the Big Ten’s home run leader with 15 and in RBIs with 42. She ended the 2021 season ranked fifth in school history with 39 home runs.
DenHartog’s ability to get on base made the Gopher offense go. Her on-base average for the season was .454, and her slugging percentage was .740.
During the COVID-19 season of 2021, with an abbreviated schedule, DenHartog was named a Softball America first-team All-American.
At Hopkins High, DenHartog played mostly shortstop, but in her senior year she switched to pitcher and helped the Royals reach the section finals. Four times during her prep career, she was named to the All-Lake Conference team. She was coached in high school by Mark Peterson, Carl Yancy and her father, John DenHartog.
In addition to her performance on the field, DenHartog is a CoSIDA All-District Academic Team selection and a Big Ten Conference Distinguished Scholar.
