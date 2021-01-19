In a game between two of last season’s section girls basketball champions, the Hopkins Royals downed the Eden Prairie Eagles 73-39 in the Lake Conference opener Jan. 15 at Hopkins Lindbergh Center.
The game marked the debut of Hopkins head coach Tara Starks, who replaces Hall-of-Famer Brian Cosgriff.
Eden Prairie head coach Ellen Wiese said, “Hopkins is a phenomenal team. It is a huge credit to Tara that they are right where they ended up last year.”
Hopkins lost McDonalds All-American and ESPN National Player of the Year Paige Bueckers to graduation, but the Royals have plenty of talent back, including five players with starting experience - center Maya Nnaji, forward Taylor Woodson and guards Alayna Contreras, Amaya Battle and Nu Nu Agara. Add ninth-grader Liv McGill to the mix, and it’s easy to see why Hopkins is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 4A.
The Royals, who earned their 63rd consecutive win against Eden Prairie, forced 22 turnovers in the first half and left for the intermission with a 36-19 lead. Hopkins’ margin expanded in the second half, and the game finished with running time, due to a 35-point lead and under nine minutes remaining in the second half.
“After 22 turnovers in the first half, we had eight in the second half,” EP coach Wiese said. “For the game, Hopkins scored 35 points off turnovers. I loved the way our girls stuck together and never quit. We used some of our new girls in the second half. I think they learned a ton from their welcome to Lake Conference basketball.”
Nnaji scored 24 points to lead Hopkins, while McGill had 20 in her varsity debut. Agara scored seven to go with six from Contreras and five each from Battle and Woodson. Nia Holloway led Eden Prairie with 13 points. Desiree Bursch was next with six points and Ashley Fritz scored five. Savanna Jones and Molly Lenz each scored four.
The night before playing Hopkins, the Eden Prairie girls scored their first win of the new season, 70-31 over St. Louis Park.
“Our chemistry and energy were fantastic that night,” Wiese said. “The girls played super well together and were great on defense.”
Wiese was able to use all 16 of her varsity players. Junior forward Holloway led the attack with 15 points and Lenz scored 10 points. Annika Anderson, the No. 1 singles player for the EP girls tennis team, added eight points. Katie Leisen shot three-for-three from the field for seven points, while Bursch and Fritz scored six apiece.
Hopkins is scheduled to play St. Michael-Albertville at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at STMA. Eden Prairie’s next game is set for 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Alexandria.
At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, Eden Prairie will host St. Michael-Albertville and Hopkins will host Minnetonka at Lindbergh Center.
