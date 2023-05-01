Any summary of a Hopkins girls track and field meet has to begin with a reference to state-elite sophomore distance runners Sydney Drevlow and Daphne Grobstein.
They led the Royals in the Hopkins True Team Invitational April 25 at Hopkins High Stadium. Drevlow easily won the 1600-meter run with her best time of the season, 4:57.58 while Grobstein placed third in the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:53.20.
Senior Lillian Wanzek had an outstanding meet for the Royals, winning the 100-meter hurdles in 15.31 seconds. She made a good run in the 300-meter hurdles, as well, finishing fifth in 49.84. Praise Akinyele, the Hopkins sophomore, was right behind Wanzek in the 300s with a season-best time of 50.24.
Another significant performance for the Hopkins girls was a second place in the 4x100 relay. Abby Hoiska, Sophia Waterman, Wanzek and Mya Burgess trailed only Rosemount by running 51.35.
Hopkins ran third in the 4x800 relay with Marguerite Giese, Lila Shaver, Lilia Hernke and Lilia Scherwinski circling the track in 10:26.18.
The Royals’ 4x400 relay took fourth place in 4:10.36 with Charlotte Li, Bryn Etzell, Burgess and Drevlow.
Joelle Kurus scored in the throws for Hopkins by taking fifth place in the discus and sixth place in the shot put.
Annabelle Speers, the All-State gymnast, cleared 8 feet to tie for third place in the pole vault.
Wanzek added to the team score by placing fifth in the triple jump with a best of 34 feet, 2 inches.
Burgess earned ninth place in the 400-meter dash. Giese placed seventh in the 1600 and Shaver finished 10th with a personal record.
Ruby Schweigert had a personal best for sixth place in the 3200. Teammate Mia Ransavage finished 11th with a personal record. Maeryn Pier took 10th place in the 800 with a personal record.
It was a two-team race for first place in the team standings with Rosemount finally gaining the advantage over St. Michael-Albertville.
Team Scores
Rosemount 985.5, St. Michael-Albertville 913.5, Edina 848, Mounds View 662.5, Hopkins 608.5, Farmington 556.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.