Sydney Drevlow (2) of Hopkins races Teegan Anderson of Wayzata in the 1600 at the Hamline Elite Meet April 28.

Any summary of a Hopkins girls track and field meet has to begin with a reference to state-elite sophomore distance runners Sydney Drevlow and Daphne Grobstein.

They led the Royals in the Hopkins True Team Invitational April 25 at Hopkins High Stadium. Drevlow easily won the 1600-meter run with her best time of the season, 4:57.58 while Grobstein placed third in the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:53.20.

