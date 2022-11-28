Liv McGill
Hopkins girls basketball guard Liv McGill rolls against Dowling Catholic's pressure defense in a 61-51 win.

In their season-opening girls basketball weekend, the Hopkins Royals had good competition with two strong teams from Iowa.

For the Iowa teams, Bishop Garrigan and Dowling Catholic, it was a chance to see why Hopkins is always among the top 10 teams in the national rankings.

