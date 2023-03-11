Liv McGill
Guard Liv McGill of the Hopkins High girls basketball team soars for two points as Wayzata guard Brynn Senden contests in the Section 6AAAA finals.
Wayzata fans
Wayzata girls basketball fans celebrate after Sophie Hawkinson sends the section final into overtime at the Hopkins gym.

With a 4-minute overtime period winding down in the Hopkins-Wayzata girls basketball Section 6AAAA final basketball game March 9 at Hopkins High, 4,500 sets of eyes followed the arc of the shot by Wayzata senior point guard and captain Brynn Senden.

Everyone knew that if Senden’s shot from three-point range went in, Wayzata would upset Hopkins 71-70 and be on its way to state. Everyone also knew that if the shot was missed, Hopkins would most likely win 70-68.

