It’s not surprising that the sports-minded senior goalie Luci Rock is having a great year with the Hopkins High girls soccer team.
At the start of the 2021 season, Rock knew she had to step up. One of her best friends, Olivia Rivera, started in goal for Hopkins last season. But Rivera sidelined with a knee injury that might keep her out all season, and the position became Rock’s.
“We were friends in school,” Rock said. “Olivia isn’t able to play, but she is at all of the practices and games. She picks me up for school every day and drives me home after practice. I just wish she could be more involved.”
Before games at Hopkins High Stadium and on the road, Rivera warms Rock up before the games. That’s one way she stays involved. And when Rock makes a save, Rivera is among those cheering.
Rock comes from an athletic family. Her dad, Patrick Rock, is one of Minnesota’s premier college and high school basketball referees. And her uncles, Reggie and Fritz are former high school football stars - Reggie as a quarterback for Cretin-Derham Hall and Fritz as a wide receiver for Wayzata. Luci has a younger sister, Rubi, who stands 5-9 and plays basketball for Hopkins. “I wish I had some of her height,” said Luci, who is 5-4.
“Reggie and Fritz made history in high school football - sports are in my bloodline,” Rock said. “A lot of people know my dad as a referee, and he’s really good at what he does.”
Luci Rock was not always a goalie in soccer. “I started out as a forward, then I moved back to midfield,” she said. One of her club team’s needed a goalie about five years, so she tried it and liked it.”
The biggest week of Rock’s high school career came during a five-day stretch, with two tough Lake Conference matches. She played brilliantly in a 1-1 tie at Wayzata on a Tuesday night, and then helped the Royals defeat Eden Prairie 3-1 in a matinee match-up at Hopkins High Stadium.
“I was nervous for the Eden Prairie game, I’m not going to lie,” Rock said. “I gave up a goal, then we scored two, and I was OK. Before the Wayzata game, my coach, Justin Hegre, said, ‘This is just another game.’ Abby Hoiska scored for us 37 seconds into the first half.”
Late in the second half, Wayzata scored the equalizer, and a flurry of Trojan shots followed.
“The last five minutes were exhilarating ... the most fun I’ve ever had in soccer,” Rock said. She saved two point blank shots, and neither team scored in 10 minutes of overtime.
While Rock has played a big role in Hopkins’ success this season, she is quick to give credit to her teammates.
“I have never played with better defenders than we have this year,” she said. “They are amazing. I have a special connection with Savannah Gieseke.”
Rock feels the Royals have strong leaders with senior captains Hoiska at forward, Lizzie Norman in the midfield and Anna Lorinser on the back line.
“Abby scores our first goal in most games,” Rock said. “She has the energy and it looks like she is running 50 miles an hour. Abby is faster than any defender who tries to cover her. Then we have Avery Perry, who assists on almost every goal. Our ninth-grade midfielder, Xochitl Smith, is the future of Hopkins soccer. She is our shortest player, but she plays like she’s 6 feet tall.”
Rock has become one of the leaders in her own right. “I am a very social person,” she said. “My mom used to call me a social butterfly.”
In a Lake Conference match Sept. 14 at Buffalo, midfielder Charlotte Li made the winning shot in the Royals’ 2-1 win. “She just nailed it,” Rock said. Laney Kurenitz played that night and got the win.
No matter how Hopkins does the rest of the season, Rock has been a standout in the net. And also a bit of a pioneer.
“I am the only girl of color playing goalie for a Lake Conference team,” she said. “Our team is getting recognition in the halls at school. People come up and tell me they saw me playing on cable TV [Channel 45].”
Rock will face another big test Saturday, Sept. 18, when the Royals host undefeated an No. 1-ranked Edina at Hopkins High Stadium. Edina is led by North Carolina recruit Maddie Dahlien, the top scorer in Lake girls soccer last season.
“We have never been on the same field before,” Rock said. “Maddie is very fast and can carry the ball all the way up the field.”
