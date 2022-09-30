Hopkins CC runners
Sydney Drevlow and Daphne Grobstein are among Minnesota's elite girls cross country runners.

When the best runners in the Heartland Region gathered in Lauderdale for the annual Roy Griak Cross Country Meet Sept. 23, the spotlight was on two sophomores from Hopkins, Sydney Drevlow and Daphne Grobstein.

This dynamic duo was ready to compete. Drevlow was among the top ten the whole race and finished fifth with a 5K time of 18:19.2. The only Minnesota runner ahead of her was Wayzata senior captain Abbey Nechanicky, who won the race in 17:37.9.

