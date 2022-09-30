When the best runners in the Heartland Region gathered in Lauderdale for the annual Roy Griak Cross Country Meet Sept. 23, the spotlight was on two sophomores from Hopkins, Sydney Drevlow and Daphne Grobstein.
This dynamic duo was ready to compete. Drevlow was among the top ten the whole race and finished fifth with a 5K time of 18:19.2. The only Minnesota runner ahead of her was Wayzata senior captain Abbey Nechanicky, who won the race in 17:37.9.
Grobstein finished 38th with a time of 19:50.8. The efforts of the two sophomores helped Hopkins finish 18th in the team standings.
Hopkins head coach Mike Harris wasn’t surprised to see his top two runners near the head of the field.
“It was a really good meet for them, but they want more,” he said. “They had a chance to mix it up with good runners and good teams, and a race like the Griak prepares them for state and for the Nike meets. They will have to be able to navigate tight spaces in those meets. They definitely learn in a race like this.”
Team-wise, Harris said, “I thought we could finish in the top 15. We have a little more work to do.”
One of Hopkins’ goals for the end of the girls season is to qualify for the State Class AAA Meet as a team. Wayzata is sure to finish first in the section after winning the Griak last week. However, the No. 2 spot is up for grabs and could go to the Royals if the supporting cast closes the gap between the two leaders and themselves.
Hopkins’ boys placed 28th in the Griak with notable performances from its top three runners. Suhayb Ali, the senior captain, had a breakout race, finishing the 5K in 16:45.1 for 46th place. He finished ahead of Armstrong’s Alex Omodt by one place. Hopkins had the 68th and 70th finishers, eighth-grader Logan Drevlow and sophomore Landon Hering, who were both just above 17 minutes. Unfortunately, for the Royals, there was a huge gap between the top three runners and the others.
“We have the ability to close the gap on Wayzata, Washburn and Southwest,” coach Harris said in evaluating Section 6AAA. “We want to be contending at section time.”
