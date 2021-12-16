The girls basketball tournament scheduled for Dec. 17-18 at Hopkins Lindbergh Center has been modified because a team had to withdraw because of COVID-19.
Hopkins athletic director Dan Johnson announced that the only game this weekend will begin at 6:30 Friday, the 17th, when Hopkins hosts Minnehaha Academy at Lindbergh Center.
