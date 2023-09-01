Hopkins Backs
Hopkins senior backs Daunte Ndemo (27) and Jaxson Evans-Curry put some big dents in Shakopee's defense Aug. 31, but the Royals lost the season opener 72-16.

Players and coaches from the Hopkins High football program were not deterred by a 72-16 loss to Shakopee in the opener Aug. 31 at Hopkins High Stadium.

Head coach Trevor Tolly’s message to the players was upbeat in the aftermath.

  

