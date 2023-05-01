Signe Dohse
Signe Dohse has her game face on.

Very few girls fastpitch softball coaches in Minnesota history have a better winning percentage than Carl Yancy of Hopkins.

Much of his success since becoming the Royals’ coach has come on the strength of Signe Dohse’s right arm. The Hopkins senior captain has been Hopkins’ No. 1 pitcher for four years, and this year she is taking on an even bigger role by playing center field when she’s not pitching.

