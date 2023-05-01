Very few girls fastpitch softball coaches in Minnesota history have a better winning percentage than Carl Yancy of Hopkins.
Much of his success since becoming the Royals’ coach has come on the strength of Signe Dohse’s right arm. The Hopkins senior captain has been Hopkins’ No. 1 pitcher for four years, and this year she is taking on an even bigger role by playing center field when she’s not pitching.
“It is great to have Signe back for another season,” coach Yancy said. “As a pitcher, she is one of the best in the state. As a center fielder, she is fast, reads the ball well and gets to everything.”
The Royals had a 5-2 overall record and shared the Lake Conference lead with Wayzata and Minnetonka at 3-1 going into this week’s action.
Yancy can afford to use Dohse in center field at times because he has two other quality pitchers on the staff, senior Evie Peter and junior Abby Carter.
Peter is 2-0 in Lake Conference games with victories over Buffalo and Edina. Dohse pitched a victory over Eden Prairie.
In the Royals’ other conference game, Minnetonka had its hitting shoes on and won an offensive battle 12-6.
“We have a tough schedule this year,” Yancy said. “We beat Maple Grove and Lakeville South in nonconference games and were ahead of Rosemount 2-1 going into the bottom of the fifth before errors cost us.”
A cohesive core of seniors has helped Hopkins succeed this spring. “Each of the seniors adds something different, and they are all contributing,” coach Yancy said.
One of the seniors is catcher Kate Sanchez, who took over from 2022 graduate Lauren Granger, a four-year All-Lake Conference player.
Senior Lola Jessen has moved across the diamond from first base to third and replaced graduated starter Delaney Lindstrom.
Senior shortstop Anisa Dysart made the All-Lake Conference team last season and is a terror as a lead-off hitter. Violet DuPree is a three-year varsity player with a good bat.
“Anisa isn’t very big, but she has some pop in her bat,” coach Yancy noted.
Other seniors are second baseman Marcella Schei, infielder Susan Sherman and utility infielder-outfielder Emily Kanitz.
Juniors are Carter, who usually plays first base when she’s not pitching, and outfielder Rosa Greenwood. The only sophomore on varsity is utility infielder-outfielder Hailey Allen.
Three .400 hitters are featured at or near the top of the Hopkins batting order. Dysart carries a 400 average, Dohse is batting .417 with seven RBIs and eight runs scored and DuPree leads the team with a .450 average. Carter supplies the power with a home run and nine RBIs.
