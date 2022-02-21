Is there any question that Lake Conference Nordic skiers are among the state’s elite?
Not after the Lake came up big in the State Meet at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik last week.
On the girls side, Hopkins ninth-grader Sydney Drevlow won the state individual title and Edina senior Maggie Wagner took second place.
In boys Nordic, three Lake Conference skiers were among the state’s top 10 with Edina junior Andrew DeFor third, Wayzata sophomore Daniel McCollor fourth and Eden Prairie junior Benon Brattebo sixth. Alexander “AJ” Hemink represented Minnetonka and finished 11th.
The Lake individual performances were slightly better than the team performances, although Wayzata took third place in the boys standings and Hopkins was seventh among the girls teams, four spots ahead of Lake rival Eden Prairie.
Drevlow’s performance, though not unexpected, was quite a feat for a young skier. She had previously won state-meet gold medals in track and cross country, but the Nordic medal is her first taste of gold. In addition to her three high school league sports, the gifted Hopkins athlete is also one of the state’s best in mountain biking.
In addition to Drevlow’s championship, Hopkins senior captain Elsa Bergman placed 13th at state. Wayzata sophomore Audrey Parham brought home 16th place. Other members of the Hopkins girls team are Emma Coen-Pesch, Charlotte Li, Daphne Grobstein and Lauren Munger. Eden Prairie’s state team consisted of Silje Busklein, Mila Finch, Alyssa Ehler, Avery Hackenberg, Courtney Fussy, Eleanor Thomas and Nadia Al-Masri.
Members of Wayzata’s bronze-medal state team are McCollor, Brenden Hyvare, Parker Dietrick, Noah Kaster, Daniel Gladkov, Luke Jenneke and Fergus Kragenbring.
