When he took over as head coach of the Hopkins High boys soccer program, Robby Hill realized this would be a building year.
“Roughly half of our starting lineup consists of freshmen and sophomores,” Hill said after a 6-0 Lake Conference loss to league-leading Wayzata Sept. 8 at Hopkins High Stadium. “With younger players, they are also smaller. Obviously, playing against older, bigger teams in the Lake Conference is a challenge.”
The good thing, from Hill’s standpoint, is that his boys are not backing away from the challenge.
Elijah Anderson and Baylor Shelton are senior captains and junior Griffin Price, in his fourth season of varsity soccer, is the junior captain. There are seven seniors on the roster. In addition to Anderson and Shelton, they are Jameson Gordon, Daniel Krause, Roman Mattison, Thomas Okemwa and Lucas Rodriguez Westling.
While varsity experience was sparse coming into the season, the Royals are finding their bearings. It starts with effort, and that has been there in every match, Hill noted.
Hopkins has not won yet, but is competing. The Royals lost the season opener to St. Louis Park 6-1, then lost to St. Michael-Albertville 3-0, Minnetonka 5-0, Bloomington Kennedy 5-1 and Wayzata.
On the plus side, three of Hopkins’ best players are underclassmen. Price is among the elite midfielders in the state with his speed and experience. Sophomore Isaac Sanders brings track speed to the soccer pitch and sophomore Owen Hutto teams in the midfield with Price.
“Griffin is quick and creative offensively,” Hill said. “Isaac is a talented athlete, who is also extremely fast, and he doesn’t back down from anybody. Owen has played almost every minute of every game so far in the midfield.”
Hopkins is one of the few teams in the state with a ninth-grader in goal. Nicholas Messerli is learning under fire against some of the best teams in the state.
“One of our biggest goals is to build collectively,” coach Hill said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this team and build this program. The program is not just four individual teams.”
When Hopkins played Wayzata Sept. 8, it was a reunion of sorts for Hill and one of his former high school coaches, Dominic Duenas.
“Dominic has been a great resource for me,” Hill said. “He has always supported me - when I played for Wayzata and when I became a coach. In the Lake Conference, you see good soccer, great players and coaches every game. I am encouraged by the way our kids are sticking with it. This is a challenge, but a fun challenge.”
Coach Duenas is proud to see Hill as a varsity coach.
“Robby was one of our captains in 2009, when we finished second in state to Apple Valley,” Duenas recalled. “We upset Armstrong in the section finals and then beat Jefferson and Woodbury to get to the championship game before we ran out of steam. We entered the playoffs as the fourth seed in the section. So we had a pretty good run.”
