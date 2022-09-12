Griffin Price
Griffin Price of Hopkins boots a ball out of the air during a Lake soccer loss to the Minnetonka Skippers.

When he took over as head coach of the Hopkins High boys soccer program, Robby Hill realized this would be a building year.

“Roughly half of our starting lineup consists of freshmen and sophomores,” Hill said after a 6-0 Lake Conference loss to league-leading Wayzata Sept. 8 at Hopkins High Stadium. “With younger players, they are also smaller. Obviously, playing against older, bigger teams in the Lake Conference is a challenge.”

