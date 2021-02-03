Kenny Novak Jr., Hopkins High’s Hall-of-Fame boys basketball coach needed two wins to reach the 900 mark for career victories last week.
He got one, but will have to wait for No. 900.
Jan. 26, Minnetonka upset the Royals 63-61 in a Lake Conference game. Then the Royals bounced back Jan. 29 for a hard-fought 76-72 victory at Edina.
Even after the loss to Minnetonka, Hopkins shares the Lake Conference lead with Wayzata going into this week’s action. Both teams have one loss in conference play.
“The Edina win was a good one to get,” Novak said. “We needed to play better than we did in the Minnetonka game.”
Hopkins led by nine points with five minutes to go against Edina, but then Hornet head coach Joe Burger invoked the philosophy of the late North Carolina State coach, Jim Valvano - “Down Nine, Send Them to the Line.”
The strategy might have given Edina a better chance to win, but for a while the Hornets fouled the Hopkins player best equipped to make free throws, 6-2 senior guard Tristan Lee.
Lee was 12-for-12 from the foul line down the stretch, and only one of those shots grazed the rim.
When the Hornets saw what was happening, they altered the strategy. The primer coming out of the huddle could have been: “One, two, three - Foul Anyone but Lee.”
The other Hopkins players shot well enough from the stripe to keep the lead, although Edina did cut it to two points on a layup by sophomore guard Gabe Jobe with 2.2 seconds remaining. The Hornets fouled Lee on the inbounds pass, and swish, swish, the Royals finished the game up by four.
“I knew it would be a good game with Edina,” Novak said. “They made runs a few times, but we didn’t panic. What they did best was put pressure on us to make free throws.”
The Royals played the game without their leading scorer, 6-6 senior guard Xavier White, who was injured late in the Minnetonka game after he had scored 19 points.
“Xavier is our leading scorer [for the year],” Novak said.
Lee filled the scoring void, finishing with 22 points. Senior guard Jaelen Treml added 15 points in Hopkins’ balanced attack that included Max Wilson and Elvis Nnaji with 10 points each, Tyrell Sappington with nine and Jack Hernandez with eight. Jarrett Brenlynd added a basket.
Jobe led Edina’s attack with 23 points. Sammy Presthus scored 19 and Marcus Crawford finished with 18.
The Royals were playing Chaska Tuesday, Feb. 2, as this edition was arriving at homes in the Hopkins-Minnetonka area. At 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, the Royals will travel North to Buffalo for a Lake Conference game.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, the Royals will host Eden Prairie at Hopkins Lindbergh Center.
