There was no suspense for Section 6AAAA boys basketball seeding this year. Wayzata was the clear No. 1 with a 22-4 record and Hopkins was the clear No. 2 at 17-9.
It would take a major upset to prevent either Wayzata or Hopkins from advancing to the section title game, but upsets have been known to happen over the years with St. Louis Park, Cooper and Armstrong usually fielding competitive squads. Minneapolis South is another dangerous team in this year’s field.
Wayzata was scheduled to open against No. 8 Minneapolis Washburn (14-10) March 8. Hopkins was scheduled to play No. 7 St. Louis Park the same night.
While coach Schnettler and coach Kenny Novak Jr. of Hopkins are taking the approach of one game at a time, it’s hard not to anticipate their teams squaring off in the section title game.
Looking toward a potential meeting with Hopkins in the section finals, Wayzata has had the best of the Royals in two meetings this year, 64-61 in overtime at Hopkins and 73-62 at Wayzata. The Royals are very dangerous and, of course, they are led by Hall-of-Fame coach Novak. The two scoring leaders for Hopkins are 6-7 senior forward Elvis Nnaji and 6-5 junior forward CJ O’Hara.
In the regular-season finale March 4, the Royals earned a tie for second place with Eden Prairie in the final Lake standings. Both teams finished 8-4 with only Wayzata out front of them at 11-1.
Hopkins’ final game was a 66-61 victory over Edina at Edina Community Center.
Brady Helgren, Edina’s 6-9 senior forward, was honored before the game for 1,000 career points, and he would have 20 more against the Royals.
Helgren was not the high scorer in the game, however. O’Hara scored 22 points for Hopkins. Nnaji added 15 points and dynamic eighth-grade guard Jayden Moore had 12 points. Senior guard Tyrell Sappington scored nine points and junior forward Vincent Hillesheim came off the bench to contribute six points.
“It felt good just to get past Edina,” Novak said. “Helgren is difficult to deal with because he can shoot from the outside and also goes to the offensive boards really well. Their sophomore guard, Kole Hanson, is a feisty player, and I mean that in a good way. I was happy we held Edina to 25 points in the second half.”
Novak pointed out that most of Hopkins’ offense came close to the hoop.
“I think we only made three three-pointers,” he said. “One by Nnaji, one by Jayden Moore and one by Tyrell.”
If Hopkins beat St. Louis Park in the opening round of sectionals, Novak was thinking the Royals would play Minneapolis South the semifinals Friday, March 11.
“South can be pretty good,” Novak said. “They beat DeLaSalle this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.