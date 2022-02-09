A Lake Conference boys basketball game between Hopkins and Edina was huge for both teams Friday, Feb. 4.
Hopkins took a step forward in the Lake race with an 81-68 win, making its conference record 4-2. Edina slipped to 2-3 in league games. Eden Prairie entered this week’s action as the Lake leader at 6-1. Wayzata was second at 5-1 with Minnetonka dead even with Hopkins at 4-2.
“We defended better against Edina than we had been defending,” Hopkins head coach Kenny Novak Jr. said. “Our attention to detail was better and we had fewer breakdowns. All of our kids gave a good effort.”
The Royals’ offense clicked as usual with five players scoring in double figures. Six-seven senior forward Elvis Nnaji led the way with 15 points and 6-5 junior forward CJ O’Hara had a solid game with 17 points. Junior guard Max Wilson was on target for 15 points, while senior guard Tyrell Sappington and eighth-grade phenom guard Jayden Moore had 10 apiece.
Edina’s leader, senior guard Gabe Jobe, scored 28 points and sophomore guard Kole Hanson scored 17. Hopkins’ improved defensive effort held Edina’s 6-9 senior forward Brady Helgren to 12 points.
Novak liked Max Wilson’s approach on Friday night. “Max has a tendency to take tough shots. He was able to get some easy buckets against Edina. Elvis Nnaji slowed down, which is something we have wanted him to do, and he was able to finish better around the basket.”
O’Hara, the Royals’ most consistent scorer, combined jump shots and inside moves for his points.
In its other game last week, Hopkins was not sharp in a 69-49 non-conference loss at Columbia Heights. The Hylanders put five scorers in double figures, compare to two for Hopkins. Moore led the Royals with 15 and Nnaji scored 13. Terrence Brown had 21 Heights points.
Hopkins has a big Lake Conference game at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Wayzata. The Trojans came to Hopkins and won 64-61 in overtime earlier this season.
“I don’t worry too much about conference titles,” Novak said. “This is an important game for the section tournament because the high seed gets home court every game, including the championship game.”
Wayzata is 14-4 overall, compared with Hopkins’ 13-5, so it’s obvious the teams are evenly matched. It will be interesting to see how much effect the home-court advantage has on Friday night’s game.
