Two well-pitched games last week moved the Hopkins High baseball game closer to the .500 mark for the season.
Olin Lysne and Dylan Strozinsky combined to pitch the Royals’ 3-2 victory over St. Michael-Albertville May 4. Lysne was the winner, allowing two runs and six hits in four innings. Strozinsky kept the Knights scoreless in his three-inning relief appearance.
Dylan Stewart went two-for-three to lead Hopkins attack and Chase Johnson had the only other hit. One of the key to Hopkins’ win was ita ability to steal bases. The Royals finished with six thefts, two of them by Marcus Champagne.
The next day Hopkins handed Eden Prairie a 5-0 loss with Will Tomanek striking out six during a four-hitter in his best outing of the season.
Hopkins sewed up the victory with four runs in the sixth inning. Key hits were singles by Stewart and Gabe Ottmar and a double by the team’s youngest starter, Dylan Lindstrom.
Other base hits for the Royals were by Champagne, Johnson, Drew Charney and Jake Nordean.
Head coach Jason Mihalakis opened the season with only three returning starters. He has been pleased with the way the Royals filled holes in the lineup with young talent.
Next for the Royals is a 6:30 p.m. game against Edina Friday, May 12, at Edina’s Braemar Park. Edina is coming off a Lake Conference split last week. The Hornets won 7-6 at Eden Prairie May 4, but at Wayzata the next night 6-4. Leaders for the Hornets are pitchers Soren Epple and Danny Geyer, shortstop Jackson Nevers, second baseman Lewis Meyer, third baseman Tyler Munson and center fielder Caden Morgan.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.