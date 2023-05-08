Will Tomanek
Will Tomanek of the Hopkins baseball team shut out Eden Prairie 5-0 in Lake Conference play.

Two well-pitched games last week moved the Hopkins High baseball game closer to the .500 mark for the season.

Olin Lysne and Dylan Strozinsky combined to pitch the Royals’ 3-2 victory over St. Michael-Albertville May 4. Lysne was the winner, allowing two runs and six hits in four innings. Strozinsky kept the Knights scoreless in his three-inning relief appearance.

