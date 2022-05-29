Two icons of Hopkins coaching were inducted into their school’s Athletic Hall of Fame during ceremonies Sunday, May 22, at the new Hopkins High cafeteria.
Brian Cosgriff, who had a 569-67 record and won seven state titles in 21 years as Hopkins girls basketball coach, was inducted alongside Vicki Seliger-Swenson, who won almost 500 games as the Royals head volleyball coach.
Honored as Hall of Fame athletes on Sunday were Anthony Burke (Class of 1983), Shannon Bergstedt (2004) and Leslie Knight (2004).
Following are profiles of the inductees, who were introduced to the audience by Hopkins High activities director Dan Johnson.
Brian Cosgriff
Prior to becoming the head girls basketball coach at Hopkins, Cosgriff assisted head coach Kenny Novak Jr. in the Royal boys program for nine seasons.
“I had a chance to learn under two of the best coaches of all-time - Kenny Novak Jr. and Kenny Novak Sr.,” Cosgriff said.
Cosgriff was an assistant junior high coach in football, basketball and girls softball when he first came to Hopkins. He later coached in the Armstrong High and Breck School basketball programs.
While he is proud to have a winning percentage of 90 for his career, Cosgriff said, “The relationships with your players and assistant coaches were always more important to me than wins and losses. I always wanted to be like the great coaches in Hopkins - the Novaks, Ed Bauman, Jim Rovn, John Litecky, Paul Bengtson and all the others. Hopkins is a basketball community, and I felt a huge responsibility to do well.”
Cosgriff’s coaching career is not over yet. He helped Providence Academy win the state Class 2A title as an assistant coach this year. He recently accepted the head coaching position at Minnetonka High School.
Vicki Seliger-Swenson
Coach Seliger-Swenson was an NCAA Division I volleyball and basketball player for Iowa State University before transitioning to high school coaching.
She met her husband Erik when they were young teachers at Hopkins High. They shared a passion for coaching. Erik has been an assistant football coach at Richfield and Hopkins High Schools and was head coach at The Blake School.
“I am so proud to be a Hopkins Royal,” Seliger-Swenson said. “I remember looking at the Hall of Fame wall in the Lindbergh Center, and seeing plaques for all of the Hopkins icons. It is humbling to be included in that group.”
Seliger-Swenson might coach forever. Retired from the high school ranks, she still coaches Junior Olympic volleyball in the spring and summer months.
“What a fun job - being around these young athletes,” she said.
Four daughters in the Seliger-Swenson family share their mom’s love for volleyball. Samantha, the oldest daughter, was the first four-time volleyball All-American for the University of Minnesota as the starting setter. Twins Olivia and Stella were on the undefeated Wayzata High team that won the state Class 4A title last fall. Eva, the youngest daughter, is coming up through the ranks.
Anthony Burke
Glen Lake native Anthony Burke was the new Hopkins High School’s first four-sport letterman after Lindbergh and Eisenhower merged in the early 1980s. He lettered in basketball, baseball and track, but his true passion was football.
Burke played football for four years at the University of Minnesota and then played in the NFL with the Houston Oilers and the St. Louis Cardinals.
After retiring from football, Burke turned to distance running. He has since competed in 53 marathons.
Talking about his Hall of Fame induction, Burke said, “First and foremost, thanks to my family. My dad taught me early in life what hard work is. My two brothers led me into sports. My coaches gave me the skills and determination to become and NFL player.”
Burke played alongside some of the best athletes in Hopkins history, including Tim McIntosh, Tony Gray and Mark Young.
Sharing the love of sports with others is one of Burke’s goals in life.
“My biggest passion is helping kids by coaching them,” he said.
Shannon Bergstedt
Hopkins Hall of Fame coaches Jim Rovn and Ed Bauman watched Bergstedt become one of the state’s best endurance athletes in the early 2000s. While running for Hopkins High, where she also competed in Nordic skiing, Bergstedt was a six-time high school All-American and broke school and state records for the 1600- and 3200-meter runs. She was a 12-time state champion, who was also valedictorian of the senior class.
Stanford University was Bergstedt’s college destination. She joined the cross country and track teams and ran 10:33.16 for 3000 meters on the track.
“I value my relationships and memories in high school sports,” Bergstedt told the audience. “The people of Hopkins had a life-changing influence on me. My family encouraged me to dream big and I have had unwavering support from them. Some of the most special times were running with coach Bauman.”
Bergstedt’s high school career started young and finished strong. “I was 13 years old the first time I ran in the State Meet,” she recalled.
Leslie Knight
Forward Leslie Knight led Hopkins to its first state championship in girls basketball in 2004.
Since then, she has added chapter after chapter to a 14-year professional career that took her first to Switzerland and then to Spain.
“When I was young, I tried all of the sports my brothers enjoyed,” Knight said. “We were always down at the ballpark in Glen Lake.”
Knight was the first great star for Hopkins head girls basketball coach Brian Cosgriff. In her senior year she was not only a state champion, but also won the Miss Basketball of Minnesota Award as the state’s top player.
In college, at the University of Minnesota, Knight continued an outstanding career, and then she figured she could make basketball a career. She is retired now, living in Madrid, and along with her husband, expecting their first child.
Editor’s Note: Sun Sailor sports editor John Sherman was also inducted into the Hopkins Athletic Hall of Fame Sunday, May 22.
