Here’s a warning for the other seven teams in the State Class AAAA Boys Basketball Tournament this week: Don’t sleep on Minnetonka.
The Skippers (23-6) are not mentioned as one of the favorites despite their fine record, but they might be the most athletic team going to state with the Cain brothers as leaders in that department.
Jalen Cain, a 6-2 senior, has been on varsity since he was a freshman, and his brother Jordan, a 6-3 junior, is a human highlight reel with his high-flying dunks. Their teammates are solid, as well. Senior wing Alex Jones, the sixth man last season, is superlative in a starting role this season. Senior guard Ibrahim El-Amin and junior guard Andy Stefonowicz can heat it up from the outside and so can junior guard Greyson Uelmen.
Minnetonka might be the only team in the state with six players who have had at least one 20-point scoring night. The problem for opponents is that it could be anyone at any time.
El-Amin was out with an injury when Minnetonka hosted neighboring Chanhassen in the Section 2AAAA championship game Friday, March 17, at Minnetonka’s West Gym. Almost 3,000 jammed the facility to watch the lead switch back and forth, and in the second half alone, the game score was tied seven times.
But when Minnetonka needed a basket most, one of the Cains, Jones or Stefonowicz got it. Thus, the No. 1-seeded Skippers held off No. 6-seeded Chanhassen 73-69.
The final points came with only 5 seconds remaining in the second half. Minnetonka got the ball in to Jordan Cain and he raced right past a Storm defender who intended to foul him. With an open court ahead, he leaped high and tomahawked a one-handed dunk. Stunned, the Storm passed the ball in bounds, but had no time to get a shot off, a moot point since the Skippers’ lead was four.
After cutting the net down with the help of their teammates, the Cain brothers talked about the game and the thrill of going to state.
“Chanhassen battled hard,” Jalen Cain said. At one point, the elder Cain brother was high in the air when a Storm player bumped him hard, sending him to the hardwood. With the adrenaline pumping, he bounced right back up.
Minnetonka head coach Bryce Tesdahl loves having the Cains on his side because they are a headache for the other team’s power forwards and centers to defend.
“Jalen and Jordan are strong enough and quick enough to guard 4s and 5s, but the 4s and 5s have a lot of trouble trying to guard them.”
Also, the Cain brothers are in great condition and able to play 36 minutes a game if the need arises.
Jordan had three dunks in the win over Chanhassen and Jalen had one.
Asked about the dunk on Minnetonka’s last possession, Jordan said, “For sure I was dunking. I wanted to get the gym going.”
Mission accomplished.
Jalen’s dunk was a two-hander on a perfect bounce pass from Jordan on a fast break. “When Jordan made the steal, I was running,” Jalen said. “I knew he’d get it to me.”
Jordan Cain and Jones each finished with 20 points each while Stefonowicz scored 16 and Jalen Cain added 13.
Minnetonka extended its lead from three points to five when Jordan Cain made two free throws with 16.2 seconds remaining, but then Chanhassen’s 5-11 junior guard, Maxwell Woods, made a three-pointer, cutting the margin to two.
With the score 71-69 and less than 10 seconds left, Chanhassen called timeout. The Storm wanted to deny the pass to Stefonowicz, but when Jones looked for options in the inbounds pass, he found Jordan Cain on the right sideline. The defender may have touched Cain, but he was off to the races with no call, seeing the orange rim at the other end. He cocked the ball back and delivered.
Woods scored 32 points for Chanhassen in his second best scoring night of the playoffs.
“He’s a great player,” Jordan Cain said. “You have to play team defense against a player like that.”
Jordan added that the goal for state is “to live in the moment.” He is hopeful El-Amin will be sufficiently recovered to bring his charisma to the mix, but if not, the Cain brothers are more than ready to put their mojo to work in leading the charge.
