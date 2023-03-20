Jordan Cain
Buy Now

Spectacular plays by Jordan Cain help the Minnetonka Skippers earn a state basketball berth with a 73-69 win over Chanhassen March 17.

Here’s a warning for the other seven teams in the State Class AAAA Boys Basketball Tournament this week: Don’t sleep on Minnetonka.

The Skippers (23-6) are not mentioned as one of the favorites despite their fine record, but they might be the most athletic team going to state with the Cain brothers as leaders in that department.

Tags

Load comments