Wayzata team
Wayzata High boys soccer players and team personnel celebrate the state Class AAA title on the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium Nov. 4.
Mike Orlov scores
Senior captain Mike Orlov scores Wayzata's first goal against Woodbury in the state finals.
Hardware
A closer look at Wayzata's state championship hardware with Joe Highfield, Joey Burica, Evan Mahan and goalie Ethan Kintzle.

Wayzata High senior captain Joe Highfield has one of the hardest shots in Minnesota boys soccer, but it was a soft shot by Highfield that gave the Trojans a 3-2 overtime win over Woodbury in the state Class AAA finals Nov. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The game-winning play began with junior outside midfielder Miles Richmond stealing the ball from a Woodbury player. He dribbled down the left sideline and saw Highfield in his peripheral vision before making a left-footed pass through two defenders to the attacker’s right foot.

