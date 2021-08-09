It was a hit fest for both clubs in the Edina Monday Doubleheader Softball League finals Monday, Aug. 2, at Van Valkenburg Park, and when the slugging ended, Southdale YMCA was a 26-21 winner over Caddyswag Radio.
Caddyswag, the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, had beaten Southdale YMCA 15-11 earlier in the evening to earn a bye in the semifinals, which Southdale YMCA won 19-14 over The Hilltop Restaurant.
The semifinal highlight was a 430-foot home run by Southdale YMCA first baseman A.J. Page that gave his team a commanding 19-14 lead. The longest measured home run in league history was hit by Heath Johnson of Total Wellness Chiropractic, whose home run in 2013 went over the right-field fence on Field 3 and then cleared the fence of the Edina Dog Park, as well. The ball left a mark where it landed - 423 feet from home plate.
Page’s home run Monday night simply disappeared over the right-field ridge on Field 2. When fans saw that shot, there was nothing more to say. Before Page hit the master blast, teammate J.R. Haines hit a two-run homer to put Southdale YMCA in the lead to stay, 13-11, in the bottom of the fifth inning.
If anything, The Hilltop could at least claim that it out-homered Southdale YMCA. Thor Josefson and Jared Gangelhoff hit solo homers and Jesse Meehan clubbed a three-run homer. Gangelhoff hit another ball out of the park, but that one was nullified by Edina’s three-homer-per-game limit.
A web gem ended the Southdale-Hilltop game as Southdale YMCA third baseman Nick Hanks stabbed a grounder and went around the horn to second baseman Joe Couillard, who fired a relay throw to Page at first.
Championship Game
The championship game was one for the ages as both teams fought from start to finish, trying to earn the championship T-shirts.
Southdale YMCA took an 11-5 lead in the top of the second, with Page hitting a long home run that landed 390 feet from the plate. Caddyswag’s Rob Presthus showed his power with his 360-foot two-run homer. In the first inning, Caddyswag third baseman Matt Alford had hit a three-run homer that traveled 370 feet.
By the end of the second inning, the scoreboard was buzzing with the score 11-11. Caddyswag second baseman Jason “Turbo” Sirek hit a bases-loaded double for three RBIs to make it an even game.
The hitting continued and after four innings Southdale YMCA had a 17-14 advantage. The lead jumped to 20-14. Caddyswag scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to narrow the margin to 20-19.
In the top of the seventh, Southdale YMCA got the first two runners on base before left fielder Alex Hanks hit a two-run triple into the left-field corner. A good defensive inning in the bottom of the sixth left Southdale YMCA in the lead 23-19. Then Southdale scored three in the top of the seventh for a 26-19 cushion.
Pitcher Patrick McGovern and coach Rick Lavercombe called the Caddyswag players into a huddle as the teams changed places. “We’ve scored eight runs in an inning before,” one of the players shouted.
In this case, they scored two. Presthus hit a 365-foot home run, then McGovern got busy with an RBI single.
A grounder to Nick Hanks at third was the situation Southdale YMCA needed to close the books. Hanks made a perfect throw to second baseman Joe Couillard for the game-ending out.
Chasing the Title
“We’ve been chasing the Monday Night championship for a while,” captain Joel Frank of Southdale YMCA said. His club had previously won back-to-back playoff titles in the Edina Thursday Night League.
“If you’re going to beat a team like Caddyswag, you have to play a great game,” Frank noted. “You can’t make any mistakes because they’re so good.”
Defense was a key, even in a high-scoring game like this one.
The Couillard bothers led Southdale YMCA’s defensive effort along with Nick Hanks at third base. Pitcher Anthony Debing played a role with his ability to throw hard-to-hit strikes.
“The Couillards are fantastic athletes, whether the sport is softball, baseball, broomball or anything else,” Frank said. “They do it all, offensively and defensively. Stephen threw a guy out at home from left-center field. You don’t see that very often.”
Caddyswag View
Caddyswag Radio captain Ben Fossey said, “The first game against Southdale Y, we pulled it off. The second game was a good game, but we couldn’t get it done.”
Fossey expressed his opinion that there should have been a second championship game. “Both teams had one loss,” he said. “And in a true double-elimination tournament, there would be another game. There is always a way to do that - to play that if-necessary game.”
Caddyswag finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 23-2.
“We’ll be back,” Fossey assured. “A loss like this gives us a fire in the belly for next season. Winning the championship would have been great, but it’s hard to win the Edina Monday Night League every year. I challenge any team in the state to come here and try to compete in this league. Regardless of what happened tonight, I am pleased with our season.”
