Every highly competitive athlete has a bucket list that includes winning a game with a big rally at the end of a big game.
The Hopkins High girls basketball players had a chance to add a win like that to their bucket list March 18 at Williams Arena, but their quest fell one bucket short in a 71-70 loss to Lake Conference rival St. Michael-Albertville.
Though the Royals didn’t win, their comeback effort was one of the most dynamic in state tournament history.
You see, Hopkins couldn’t buy a basket in the first half and trailed 42-25 at intermission. And it got worse from there as STMA enjoyed its biggest lead of 58-38 with 10 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the second half.
At that point, a plot twist began. All of a sudden, a team that was off target began hitting baskets at will. The Hopkins rally began with All-State forward Taylor Woodson making an off-balance, fade-away jump shot. Kelly Boyle scored on a give-and-go play and Woodson dribbled coast to coast for a layup.
So the 20-point lead was down to 14.
Jasmine Dupree made one of two free throws, and then Boyle drove for a layup making the lead 11.
STMA had a turnover on a wild pass, and the momentum continued for Hopkins when point guard Liv McGill hit Woodson for a layup. Woodson then scored on an offensive rebound to make the scored 58-51.
At that point STMA head coach Kent Hamre called timeout. He wished that timeout could have lasted five minutes instead of only two.
So what was head coach Tara Starks saying in the Hopkins huddle?
“We were trapping them all over the court,” she said. “We wanted to force turnovers and make them take quick shots. And we wanted to take it to the basket. No matter how far we might be down in a game, our girls know how to dig in. Taylor Woodson brings a lot of positive energy. She makes sure everyone else believes we can do it.”
After the STMA timeout there was still a lot of work to do.
The Royals shrank STMA’s lead to 62-56 when Boyle nailed a three-point shot on a feed from Nu Nu Agara. The margin bounced between 6-8 points for a few minutes as All-State guard Tessa Johnson continued a string of free-throw makes that led to 10-for-10 for the evening.
With 29.5 seconds remaining, McGill drove to the basket and made a layup, closing STMA’s lead to four at 69-65. Then McGill stole the ball and fed Woodson for a layup, sending Royal fans into a frenzy with the score 69-67.
Hopkins was forced to foul with 6.7 seconds remaining and Johnson calmly sank both free throws to put the Knights up four at 71-67.
The Royals advanced the ball quickly and Boyle sank an NBA three-pointer to make it 71-70.
After a timeout, STMA’s inbounds pass was deflected out of bounds by Hopkins. There was another timeout, and with only 1.4 seconds showing on the clock high above the Williams Arena floor, coach Hamre of STMA called for a long pass. Boyle got a hand on the ball, but was unable to gain control and fire up a desperation shot. Then STMA’s reserves bolted onto the floor to celebrate.
In a postgame interview, star guard Tessa Johnson of the Knights said, “This is the way we wanted to go out.”
She was referring to herself and the other seven seniors on STMA’s roster.
“It was a magical season for us,” coach Hamre said. “Our girls worked so hard. What a game for the championship! The last three times we played Hopkins, we had leads but couldn’t hold them. At times, Hopkins is intimidating. You always know they’re going to have a seven- or eight-point run.”
“We’re obviously disappointed,” coach Starks of Hopkins said. “We go after our goals extremely hard. We always have a chance, even when we’re down by a lot. St. Michael-Albertville really rebounded well tonight.”
And then there was Tessa Johnson. Her stat line was off the charts. She played all 36 minutes, making eight of 16 shots from the field, 10 of 10 from the foul line and one of three beyond the three-point arc. In addition, she had 10 rebounds and seven assists. The one chink in armor was that Hopkins forced her into 10 turnovers.
Woodson was Hopkins’ player of the game with 21 points. She made seven of seven free throws with seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and only one turnover. Agara, Hopkins’ 6-2 All-State senior forward, made seven of 15 shots from the floor to score 18 points. She had nine rebounds.
Boyle made three three-point shots and scored 13 points in her final game as a Royal. McGill, the All-State guard and the only junior in Hopkins’ top seven, had 10 points with four rebounds, five assists and four steals.
In its other two state games last week, Hopkins dominated Roseville 81-40 and beat Stillwater 79-51.
There wasn’t anything unusual in either game. McGill scored 24 points against Roseville and Woodson scored 23 while Agara (16) and Boyle (11) also scored in double figures. Against Stillwater, Woodson scored 23, McGill had 17 and Agara (12) and Boyle (11) landed in double figures. Macaya Copeland, Hopkins’ senior guard, held Stillwater’s leading scorer, junior guard Amy Thompson, to six points - 14 below her season average.
There is no question that Lake Conference competition during the regular season helped STMA and Hopkins reach the pinnacle of girls high school basketball this season. And, oh by the way, the other Lake Conference team in the state tourney, Eden Prairie, earned third place by beating Stillwater 69-56 Saturday afternoon. STMA finished the season 29-3 and Hopkins was 28-3.
