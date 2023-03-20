Kelly Boyle
Buy Now

Senior guard Kelly Boyle turns up the defensive pressure against Ja'Kahla Craft of STMA in the state Class AAAA title game at Williams Arena.
Taylor Woodson
Buy Now

Taylor Woodson of the Hopkins High girls basketball team battles for the ball in a victory over Stillwater in the state semifinals. On the left is Royal forward Nu Nu Agara (24).

Every highly competitive athlete has a bucket list that includes winning a game with a big rally at the end of a big game.

The Hopkins High girls basketball players had a chance to add a win like that to their bucket list March 18 at Williams Arena, but their quest fell one bucket short in a 71-70 loss to Lake Conference rival St. Michael-Albertville.

Tags

Load comments