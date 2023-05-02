Wayzata, the Lake Conference and state Class AAAA boys basketball champion, leads the All-Lake selections for 2022-23 with four berths.
The Trojans (27-4) were led by 5-11 senior guard Hayden Tibbits, one of five finalists for the Mr. Basketball of Minnesota Award. The other Trojans selected to the All-Lake squad are 6-1 senior guard Jake Schmitt, 6-3 senior guard Spencer Hall and 6-9 junior forward Jackson McAndrew.
Tibbits averaged 22 points per game this season while leading the Trojans in assists. McAndrew was second in scoring.
“We will miss our seniors next season,” Wayzata head coach Bryan Schnettler said. “As a group, they did a great job of leading our team.”
Trojan fans will remember how the Trojans overcame a taller Park Center team to win the state championship 75-71. McAndrew scored eight of Wayzata’s last nine points in that game, and it was a free throw by Tibbits that iced the game in the final seconds.
Minnetonka and Buffalo both qualified for state along with Wayzata. As the Lake runner-up, Minnetonka was awarded four spots on the all-conference team. Those berths went to guard Ibrahim El-Amin and Andy Stefonowicz and the Cain brothers, Jordan and Jalen. Stefonowicz and Jordan Cain each have one more year to play Lake Conference basketball. Balance was the key for the Skippers, who finished the season 23-7 overall. Scoring averages for the five starters were: Stefonowicz (16.4), Jordan Cain (15.8), El-Amin (13.8), Jalen Cain (12.4) and Alex Jones (8.8). Jones was chosen All-Lake honorable mention along with Skipper sixth man Greyson Uelmen.
Buffalo was led by its two All-Lake players, senior guard Nate Dahl and junior guard Grady Guida. Dahl was the Lake’s leading scorer with an average of 25 points per game.
All of Edina’s three All-Lake selections - junior guards Waylon Erlandson and Josiah Coleman and sophomore center Daniel Molhoek - are looking forward to another season. Coleman led the Hornets in scoring with a 13.8 per game average.
Hopkins has three All-Lake selections - freshman guard Jayden Moore, sophomore guard Anthony Smith and senior forward Vincent Hillesheim - Moore and Smith led Hopkins’ fast-paced attack, each averaging 20.8 points per game. Smith made 153 three-point shots this season, prompting Hopkins coach Kenny Novak Jr. to say, “Anthony is one of the best shooters I have ever coached.”
Eden Prairie has two all-conference players this season. Senior guard Luke Rapp led the Eagles in scoring with 14.8 points per game. Sophomore guard Max Lorenson made 14.4 points per game. Another promising player for the Eagles, freshman guard Nolen Anderson, scored 10.5 points per game. Junior guard JJ Sullivan scored 10.6 per game.
Of the 20 players who made the All-Lake team for 2022-23, 10 are eligible to return next season.
All-Lake team
Wayzata: Senior guards Spencer Hall, Hayden Tibbits and Jake Schmitt and junior forward Jackson McAndrew.
Minnetonka: Senior guard Ibrahim El-Amin, senior forward Jalen Cain, junior forward Jordan Cain and junior guard Andy Stefonowicz.
Hopkins: Senior forward Vincent Hillesheim, sophomore guard Anthony Smith and freshman guard Jayden Moore.
Edina: Junior guards Waylon Erlandson and Josiah Coleman and sophomore center Daniel Molhoek.
Buffalo: Senior guard Andrew Dahl and junior guard Grady Guida.
Eden Prairie: Senior guard Luke Rapp and sophomore guard Max Lorenson.
St. Michael-Albertville: Senior center Colton Demarais and senior guard Logan Jans.
