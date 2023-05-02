Isaiah Smith
Isaiah Smith of Hopkins drives against Minnetonka's Andy Stefonowicz. Both guards made the All-Lake boys basketball team.

Wayzata, the Lake Conference and state Class AAAA boys basketball champion, leads the All-Lake selections for 2022-23 with four berths.

The Trojans (27-4) were led by 5-11 senior guard Hayden Tibbits, one of five finalists for the Mr. Basketball of Minnesota Award. The other Trojans selected to the All-Lake squad are 6-1 senior guard Jake Schmitt, 6-3 senior guard Spencer Hall and 6-9 junior forward Jackson McAndrew.

