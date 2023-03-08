Hayden hug
Hayden Tibbits earns a hug for reaching the 1000-point mark in his Wayzata basketball career.
Hayden
Hayden is joined by fans after the game.

Going into a Section 6AAAA quarterfinal basketball playoff game March 7 against St. Louis Park, Hayden Tibbits, Wayzata’s 5-foot-10 senior guard and captain, needed 29 points to reach the 1,000-point mark for his three-year varsity career.

Midway through the second half, Tibbits scored the basket that gave him 1,000. Trojan head coach Bryan Schnettler immediately called timeout and took Tibbits out of the game as an appreciative pro-Trojan crowd showered the star guard with cheers. Wayzata won the game 98-63 with 13 players making it into the scoring column.

