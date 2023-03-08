Going into a Section 6AAAA quarterfinal basketball playoff game March 7 against St. Louis Park, Hayden Tibbits, Wayzata’s 5-foot-10 senior guard and captain, needed 29 points to reach the 1,000-point mark for his three-year varsity career.
Midway through the second half, Tibbits scored the basket that gave him 1,000. Trojan head coach Bryan Schnettler immediately called timeout and took Tibbits out of the game as an appreciative pro-Trojan crowd showered the star guard with cheers. Wayzata won the game 98-63 with 13 players making it into the scoring column.
Tibbits has more than 500 points in his senior season and is averaging 20.7 per game.
“Hayden has worked hard to become as good as he is,” coach Schnettler said. Tibbits scores a number of different ways - on drives, on pull-up jumpers and on three-point shots. He is also among the best free-throw shooters in the Lake Conference.
Senior classmate Jake Schmitt, another Trojan starting guard, said, “It’s impressive that Hayden has scored 1,000 points. He was pretty far away from 1,000 at the beginning of the season.”
Wayzata is an exceptional three-point shooting team. That’s one reason the Trojans scored 98 in the win over St. Louis Park. The victory gave them a season record of 23-4.
Tibbits scored 20 points in the first half against Park and realized that nine more would get him to 1,000. “Let’s get it now,” a teammate said.
“Getting to 1,000 points was one of my career goals,” Tibbits said. “To do it with teammates I have played with my whole career is special.”
Tibbits credits those teammates with “finding me” in good places on the court. In turn, Tibbits leads the Trojans in assists as the point guard.
Looking back in Wayzata history, Tibbits follows a legacy of high-scoring guards. Dean Sullivan and Don Mueller starred in the backcourt when Wayzata won its first state championship in 1959. Paul Anderson and Mike Reed took over as high scorers in the 1960s, followed by Tim Getten. More recently, the Beeninga brothers thrived as dominant Trojan guards. Johnny set the all-time school scoring record only to have it broken by Jake.
On the 2021 Wayzata state championship team, guards Kody Williams, Drew Berkland and Camden Heide were outstanding leaders and scorers in the backcourt.
Tibbits has always thought that any scoring record he gets is less important than the team result. His goal for this season is to win the third state championship in Wayzata boys basketball history.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.