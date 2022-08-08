Key players for the Hamel Hawks do the "Hawk Walk" after an 8-7 win over Sobieski Sunday, Aug.7, at Paul Fortin Memorial Field in Hamel. From left to right are pitchers Sam Westermeyer (18) and Zach Olson (41) and right fielder Dominic Flemming (2).
For the third time in the last four years, the Hamel Hawks town baseball team is going to state.
The Hawks won two thrillers over the Sobieski Skis last weekend - 6-5 in 15 innings on the road Saturday and 8-7 back home in Hamel on Sunday. Sobieski was no pushover. The small-town team from Central Minnesota had won the state championship in Class C two of the last three years. Reluctantly moving up to a Class B assignment this season, the Skis lost out because Hamel players made big plays and delivered clutch hits.
In the 15-inning game Saturday, lefthander Zach Olson got the win in relief of starting pitcher Sam Westermeyer and also drove in the winning run.
Manager Tim Flemming of the Hawks talked about the action-packed 15th inning: “We were the home team even though we were at their field. They scored three in the top of the 15th, and then we came back with four.”
In Sunday’s game in front of a big Hamel crowd, the Hawks built an 8-1 lead, but had to hold off a Skis’ rally. Olson relieved for the second day in a row after starter Nate Shoemaker left with an 8-6 lead. Olson gave up a run in the bottom of the eight, with Sobieski as the home team. Then in the bottom of the ninth, with two Skis on base, Olson got the batter to hit a grounder to short that was fielded by Jack Puncochar, who tossed the ball to Dylan Wilson for the final out.
“I’ve been in situations like that before,” said Olson, who pitched NCAA Division II college ball for Bemidji State. “I felt so relieved when the ball was hit to short. Without a doubt, Jack was going to make the play. It feels great to be going to state.”
Wilson was Hamel’s leading hitter in the state-clinching victory Sunday. He hit a home run and a double and drew a walk in four plate appearances.
“Sobieski tried to win on and off the field,” Wilson said, referring to one fan in particular who baited the umpires and Hamel manager Flemming throughout the game. “Sobieski is really a solid team, but I think we have the edge in pitching.”
Wilson talked about his home run that gave Hamel a 6-0 lead in Sunday’s contest: “There were two outs and I worked the count to two-and-two. I fought off a couple pitches, then I hit an inside fastball over the fence in left center.
Westermeyer, Hamel’s ace righthander pitched most of the victory at Sobieski on Saturday. He was well over 100 pitches at the end of nine innings, but was able to keep going.
Brayden Gray, Hamel’s ever-lasting catcher last weekend, was tired as he left the field on Sunday. The 2018 Armstrong High graduate was a leader on the field and in the dugout.
“I was out for a while with an injury from sand volleyball,” Gray said. “I’m happy to be back in the lineup. It’s pretty special to have teammates that trust me. I want that big at-bat, I want to block that ball in the dirt. We have a good pitching staff, and when Zach Olson comes in, he’s as cool as the other side of the pillow.”
As of now, Hamel is a third seed for the State Class B Tournament, which begins Friday, Aug. 19, in Dundas, Northfield and Faribault. There is a chance the Hawks could move into the No. 2 spot from their district if they beat Cold Spring Friday, Aug. 12, in Cold Spring. Moorhead, currently the No. 1 seed, will try to hold that seed against the winner between Cold Spring and Hamel.
There’s one thing for sure - all three teams have punched their ticket to state. Hamel is in the State Class B Tournament for the second year in a row. In 2019, they made it to state in Class A.
This year’s state appearance will be the 21st of manager Flemming’s town ball career. He started with Hamel as the batboy 44 years ago and played for the Hawks’ state champions in 1987 and 1997.
