Catcher Brayden Gray of the Hamel Hawks town team tracks down the ball after blocking a pitch in the dirt in an 8-7 playoff win over Sobieski.
HAMEL
Key players for the Hamel Hawks do the "Hawk Walk" after an 8-7 win over Sobieski Sunday, Aug.7, at Paul Fortin Memorial Field in Hamel. From left to right are pitchers Sam Westermeyer (18) and Zach Olson (41) and right fielder Dominic Flemming (2).

For the third time in the last four years, the Hamel Hawks town baseball team is going to state.

The Hawks won two thrillers over the Sobieski Skis last weekend - 6-5 in 15 innings on the road Saturday and 8-7 back home in Hamel on Sunday. Sobieski was no pushover. The small-town team from Central Minnesota had won the state championship in Class C two of the last three years. Reluctantly moving up to a Class B assignment this season, the Skis lost out because Hamel players made big plays and delivered clutch hits.

