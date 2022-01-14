Joshua Hoffman
Joshua Hoffman and his Hopkins High boys basketball teammates will play Spring Lake Park in a Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame winter game at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Spring Lake Park High School.

Twin Cities boys basketball fans have an opportunity to see a boys basketball doubleheader sponsored by the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame, beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Spring Lake Park High School.

In the first game, Lakeville South will play Andover, and in the second game Hopkins will play the host Spring Lake Park team.

Tickets will be sold at the door - $10 for adults and $5 for student tickets.

Proceeds from the game go to support the High School Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will be April 7 in downtown Minneapolis.

Information: 651-491-1981.

