Grace Estby
Grace Estby (13) celebrates with Wayzata soccer teammates after scoring a goal in a 2-2 tie with Minnetonka.

Wayzata High’s girls soccer winning streak was in jeopardy during a Lake Conference match against Minnetonka Sept. 6 at Wayzata High Stadium, and it took a surge late in the second half for the Trojans to maintain their unbeaten status.

Junior forward Grace Estby emerged in the hero’s role with two second-half goals to pull the Trojans even at 2-2. Two five-minute overtime periods were scoreless, so the match was declared a draw.

