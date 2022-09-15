Wayzata High’s girls soccer winning streak was in jeopardy during a Lake Conference match against Minnetonka Sept. 6 at Wayzata High Stadium, and it took a surge late in the second half for the Trojans to maintain their unbeaten status.
Junior forward Grace Estby emerged in the hero’s role with two second-half goals to pull the Trojans even at 2-2. Two five-minute overtime periods were scoreless, so the match was declared a draw.
Minnetonka took the lead in the first half when Darby Allen’s corner kick from the left flank found its way to the net. In the 53rd minute of the match, Minnetonka’s Gabby Ryan hit a long shot to the upper 90 to give the Skippers a two goal lead.
Wayzata didn’t let that margin last long, as Estby scored her first goal in the 54th minute.
The score remained 2-1 until Estby scored on a breakaway with exactly two minutes remaining in regulation.
Each team had one quality chance in overtime. Estby just missed a hat trick when her header on a pass from Summer Seamans went over the crossbar. Minnetonka’s Allen had a chance to put her team back in the lead, but her indirect kick over a Wayzata player wall wound up in the hands of Trojan goalkeeper Becca Carroll.
“We were down 2-0 against a good team,” Estby said after the match. “It shows our character that we came back to get a tie. We are not a team that gives up.”
Estby thought she might record a hat trick when Seamans fed her in overtime. “It was a great ball from Summer,” she said. “I wish I would have had a better angle on it.”
In regard to Carroll’s key save on the free kick in overtime, Estby said, “I believed Becca would save that ball. We all have so much confidence in her.”
With the tie, Wayzata remained undefeated at 4-0-1.
“It feels great to be undefeated,” Estby said. “[Head coach] Tony [Peszneker] has been talking to us about winning the conference title this year. And we want to renew our place as the best team.”
Even before the tie with Minnetonka, Wayzata took a step in that direction by defeating the defending Lake champion, Edina, in a 2-1 match.
