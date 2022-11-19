Jacory Bates
Eden Prairie's Jacory Bates dives to trip up Rosemount running back Jermaine Richardson (33) as Cade Hutchison (11) and Adam Mertens (7) arrive to get a piece of the tackle.
Nick Fazi
Eden Prairie football captains Nick Fazi (2) and Jacory Bates (4) lead the Eagles onto the U.S. Bank Stadium turf to play Rosemount in the state Class 6A semifinals.
Adam Mertens
Eden Prairie linebacker Adam Mertens (7) makes a solo tackle on Rosemount halfback Jackson Ganser in the state Class 6A semifnals.

Eden Prairie had an edge in total offense against Rosemount Nov. 18 in the State Class 6A football semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium, but Rosemount left the building with a 14-10 win and a trip to the Dec. 2 Prep Bowl against Maple Grove.

The margin for error was razor thin, and turnovers certainly had a bearing on the outcome, as Eden Prairie lost the ball three times on fumbles. Rosemount had only one lost fumble.

