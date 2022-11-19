Eden Prairie had an edge in total offense against Rosemount Nov. 18 in the State Class 6A football semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium, but Rosemount left the building with a 14-10 win and a trip to the Dec. 2 Prep Bowl against Maple Grove.
The margin for error was razor thin, and turnovers certainly had a bearing on the outcome, as Eden Prairie lost the ball three times on fumbles. Rosemount had only one lost fumble.
“Rosemount basically played a mistake-free game,” Eden Prairie head coach Mike Grant said. “Give Rosemount credit - they beat us twice this year.”
Early in the season the Irish had home-field advantage for a 14-7 victory over Grant’s Eagles. The game Friday at U.S. Bank was similar to the first meeting.
Eden Prairie had 305 yards in total offense in the state semifinals. The Eagles were good through the air with senior quarterback Nick Fazi completing eight of 17 passes for 145 yards. They added 160 yards with their ground game.
Rosemount had zero passing yards. The reason? Rosemount quarterback Landon Danner did not attempt a pass. Running from a full-house backfield, the Irish made all 240 yards with rushing plays. Danner made 67 yards on eight carries and was Rosemount’s leading rusher. Jackson Ganser had 60 yards on 15 caries and Will Priest had 56 yard on 13 carries.
The top rusher in the game was Eden Prairie junior halfback Liam Berndt, who gained 82 yards on 12 carries and scored the Eagles’ only touchdown on a 17-yard run in the second quarter. Tyler Walden had 63 yards on nine carries. Michael Gross, Eden Prairie’s senior wide receiver, had 82 yards in the contest on three catches, including a 66-yard gain on a pass play from Fazi. Tight end Jermell Taylor added to the Eagles’ air attack with three catches for 47 yards.
Players on both teams pointed to the physical nature of the game.
“Down seven points at halftime, we were still in the game,” Eden Prairie’s Gross said. “Rosemount’s defense really flys around.”
“We definitely had to bring up our intensity in the second half,” Eden Prairie senior linebacker Adam Mertens said. “We got after it and held them scoreless the rest of the game. I thought we were more prepared tonight than we were for the first Rosemount game.”
“We’ve gotten better since the first time we played Eden Prairie,” Rosemount senior linebacker Gary Gilbertson said. “We had to make some position changes in the game due to injuries, but we never dipped.”
The most significant series of the game was Rosemount’s first possession. Eden Prairie mishandled the opening kickoff and gave Rosemount the ball on the EP 20 yard line. A minute and 45 seconds into the game, Rosemount scored on a 17-yard run by Ganser for a 7-0 lead.
Each team had a touchdown late in the second quarter. EP tied the score 7-7 when Berndt scored and Luca Ratkovich added the extra point.
Rosemount marched down field after taking the kickoff and scored with only 17 seconds remaining on a 3-yard run by Jermaine Richardson.
The only points in the second half came on a 39-yard field goal by EP’s Ratkovich.
Rosemount’s offensive plan for the second half was conservative - run the ball, punt when you stall and play great defense.
Asked about not calling a single pass play, Rosemount head coach Jeff Erdmann said, “Some decisions we make are based on what we’re best at. As long as we were ahead, our defense gave us the upper hand.”
Eden Prairie had a good drive at the end of the game and had the ball on Rosemount’s 22 yard line. After a penalty, the Eagles faced a fourth-and-10 situation at the 30 yard line. Fazi’s pass to the sideline went over the receiver’s head, then Rosemount took over on downs and ran out the clock.
“It was an exciting game that went down to the wire,’ coach Erdmann said.
Looking to the state championship game against Maple Grove, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Rosemount quarterback Danner said, “It will come down to which team executes better.”
Both Maple Grove and Rosemount are 12-0 entering the championship game. Eden Prairie finished the season 9-3.
