By now, millions of ESPN subscribers have had the opportunity to see the Hopkins play in one of the biggest showcase events ever in high school girls basketball.
Hopkins Lindbergh Center hosted a four-team event last weekend that will go down in history as a watershed for girls basketball, with three of the top four teams in the nation competing.
Third-ranked Hopkins played top-ranked Sidwell Friends from Washington, D.C. in the first round Jan. 21 and lost 67-55. Second-ranked DeSoto, Texas played a tall and talented Grandview, Colorado team in the other game on Friday night and won to move on to the championship game.
Hopkins put on a good show against Sidwell Friends Friday night. A layup by Hopkins guard Amaya Battle tied the score at 25-25 before Sidwell Friends secured a 38-32 lead at halftime.
Sidwell Friends had a 6-0 run to open the second half, but Hopkins was able to bring the game back to a six-point margin at 48-42 when Battle and junior guard Kelly Boyle hit back-to-back three-point shots.
The rest of the second half, Sidwell Friends had a lead that fluctuated between six and 13 points with the final margin settling at 11.
“I knew exactly what we were getting into,” Hopkins head coach Tara Starks said. “This tournament is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our girls. We had watched Sidwell Friends bury opponents on film. We don’t want to lose a game - ever, but this game will be good for us moving forward.”
Sidwell Friends has four high Division I players, and they scored all but four of the points against the Royals - Kiki Rice with 21, Jadyn Donovan with 18 and Kendall Dudley and Leah Harmon with 12 apiece.
Hopkins had six scorers - Liv McGill with 13, Boyle with 12, Battle with 11, Nu Nu Agara with nine, Maya Nnaji with six and Taylor Woodson with four.
Obviously, the Sidwell Friends coaches did their homework and concentrated on shutting down Hopkins’ leading scorers Nnaji and Woodson. That meant the Royal guards had to step up, and all three scored in double figures.
“Kelly Boyle always gives her heart and soul to the team,” coach Starks said. “We all believe in her and know that she is a solid shooter.”
In 21 minutes, Boyle went four-for-eight from beyond the three-point arc and played relentless defense.
The next day against Grandview, Hopkins faced one of the best centers in the country, 6-foot-7 senior Lauren Betts, who is Stanford-bound.
Nnaji stepped up and played Betts to a standstill, with Betts scoring 16 points and Nnaji scoring 14.
Battle and Woodson each had 14, as well, and Agara scored 13 as Hopkins pulled away in the second half to win 66-37.
“We wanted to finish the tournament strong on our home court,” Starks said. “We locked down their best outside shooter, No. 23 [Mayra Hudgins]. Offensively, with the rim protector they had, we knew we would have to knock down some mid-range shots.”
Sidwell Friends beat DeSoto in the other game on Saturday to perhaps sew up a national championship. By playing Sidwell Friends tough, Hopkins isn’t likely to lose ground in the next national poll. Hopkins stands 13-1 overall this season and is 4-0 in Lake Conference games.
Coach Starks thanked Paragon Marketing and ESPN for bringing the nation’s best to Hopkins.
“I enjoyed this,” coach Starks said. “I am in it for the girls and just want to be a positive influence. I hope I represented minority women coaches the best way possible.”
