Danny Geyer was there when the Edina American Legion team needed him in a 3-2 win over Hopkins June 30 at Big Willow Park.
Edina starter Cooper Mollet gave up only one hit in three innings, but in the fourth inning he walked five batters in a row, so head coach Gene Larkin looked to the bullpen, where Geyer had been warming up.
Geyer took on the challenge, completing a two-hitter, with four scoreless innings.
As a double-rostered player between Edina’s Legion and Junior Legion teams, Geyer was happy to contribute to the big club’s success.
“My command was OK and I was able to throw the curve for first-pitch strikes,” Geyer said after the game. “I tried to work the outside corner against their left-handed hitters.”
Geyer was happy that coach Larkin called on him, even though he came at a disadvantage with bases loaded.
“There was some anxiety,” Geyer said. “I wanted to make their hitters work.”
Once he found the groove, Geyer pitched smart and got ahead in the count. His teammates were sharp on defense with only one error for the night.
Edina scored all three of its runs in the top of the second inning. Nick Hentges, Lewis Meyer and Will Couchman each had an RBI single. Couchman and Meyer led Edina’s attack with a pair of hits each. Drew “Bird” Sparrow and Kamden Chrysler had the other hits for Edina. Americo Sculati and Jack Mausser delivered the only hits for Hopkins and Brock Zimmer had the Flyers’ only RBI.
Edina is playing in the Stars & Stripes Wood Bat Tournament in Delano this week. Due to early Fourth of July deadlines, results will be in the July 15 edition of the Sun Current along with highlights from the Gopher Classic, which begins Friday, July 9, with Edina’s Braemar Park as one of 16 host sites.
