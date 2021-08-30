High school football kicks off Thursday, Sept. 2, at venues throughout Minnesota.
Most of the big schools in the western suburbs will turn on the Thursday Night Lights with big games featuring East Ridge at Eden Prairie, Prior Lake at Hopkins and Edina at Minnetonka. All games will begin at 7.
East Ridge vs. Eden Prairie
With only six of his 22 starters returning from last season, Eden Prairie High football coach Mike Grant doesn’t regard the 2021 football season as a building year.
“In the past, we have won state championships when we had two or three returning starters,” he said. “We’re pretty happy with the group we have.”
One of the keys to any football season is finding the right quarterback. Grant has options this year with three good prospects - senior Andrew Cornelius and juniors Devin Jordan and Nick Fazi.
“It’s good to have options,” Grant said. “With those three kids, it’s hard to decide because they have all worked so hard.”
Grant is looking for a dynamic halfback to replace Johnny Hartle, a 2021 graduate, who made the All-West District team and led the Eagles in rushing last year.
Takhi Vaughn, one of the stars of the Eagles track team, could be the man to watch.
Coach Grant is an innovator, who leaves no stone unturned in finding talent in the halls of Eden Prairie High.
“We have a new kicker, Cole Nelson, who is one of our soccer captains,” the coach noted. “He can kick the ball into the end zone almost every time.”
Defensively, Grant expects his boys to flock to the football. “We have Noah Ekness and Bennett Larson, who could be the best pair of linebackers in the state,” Grant said. “Chiddi Obiazor, who was all-conference in basketball last season, is a 6-5, 220-pound defensive end. Another basketball player, Jermell Taylor, looks good at tight end.”
Eden Prairie plays East Ridge in the 2021 season opener at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at EP’s Aerie Stadium.
Prior Lake vs. Hopkins
Hopkins head coach Trevor Tolly makes his debut as the Royals host one of the metro area’s premier teams, Prior Lake.
The Lakers come to Hopkins High Stadium with third-year starting quarterback Kyle Haas at the controls.
Hopkins’ most experienced players include third-year defensive starters Aaron Aune at linebacker and Lee Hutton in the secondary.
Coach Tolly’s goal is to bring Hopkins back to Class 6A after the Royals played a 5A schedule the last two seasons.
Previously a college assistant at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Tolly has revamped the coaching staff with an enthusiastic group. Look for Hopkins under new blue helmets this season after decades of wearing white.
The Royals finished 3-3 last fall after going 6-3 overall in their last full season, 2019.
Edina vs. Minnetonka
Big crowds are the rule rather than the exception for Minnetonka’s home high school football games.
Look for fans to come out in force Thursday night when the Skippers play Edina in a rivalry game at Einer Anderson Stadium.
Minnetonka is strong at quarterback with the return of starter Will Martin, the 6-foot-2 lefty. Other key players back to lead the Skippers are defensive end Andrew McCalla, offensive tackle Jack Liwienski and tough-tackling linebacker Will Richman.
Edina’s strength is a massive offensive line led by 6-6, 290-pound senior Gavin Falk. The other three returning starters on Edina’s O-line are Henry Jarka, Sam Rudi and center Brennan Curry.
The Hornets have athleticism on both sides of the ball with key players such as Brady Anderson, Evan Deutsch and Adam Berghult.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.