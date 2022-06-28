Adam “Gator” Goethke had a rare opportunity to step outside the box last week as one of the coaches for the Play Ball Minnesota! High School All-Star Series at Chaska Athletic Park.
Goethke, an assistant coach for Paul Twenge at Minnetonka High, was chosen to coach the Metro West All-Stars along with Blake School’s head coach, Ethan Imdieke. The team included shortstop Will Couchman from Edina, pitcher Jackson Thielen of Eden Prairie, pitcher AJ Lee from Blake and St. Michael-Albertville’s All-Lake Conference pair of catcher Kaden Amundson and center fielder Hunter Palmer.
Metro West lost two of its three games, but Goethke said the All-Star Series isn’t only about winning and losing.
“These are all of the best players in the state,” he said. “It is very different than coaching during the season because the talent level is so high. Our team was short a couple arms. Eden Prairie pitchers Brock Anderson and Joey Connelly were selected, but unable to play. I had my son with me at one of the games. I told him to watch how well the high school all-stars did certain things. There isn’t a better catcher in the state than Kaden Amundson. And Kyle Hvidsten of Jordan is a great hitter. He went five-for-six in the tournament with five walks. He showed elite skills at the plate.”
Before joining coach Twenge’s staff at Minnetonka, Goethke had great success in Wayzata. He coached Wayzata Legion to its first state title in 2015, and then in 2016, he assisted head coach Bobby DeWitt when the Trojans won the state high school title.
In addition to working with high school players, Goethke is in his 24th season as a pitcher with the Minnetonka Millers town team. In addition, he coaches his two sons, ages 7 and 10, on their baseball teams.
Goethke, a Minnetonka High graduate, plans to coach far into the future. He said he wouldn’t rule out becoming a high school head coach if the right opportunity comes along.
“Twenty years from now, I might have another chance to coach in the All-Star Series,” he said.
