Week 4 of the Minnesota Class 6A football season finds the Edina Hornets in a familiar spot - underdogs against a top-ten team.
Coach Jason Potts’ team travels to Shakopee West Junior High at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, for a game against the 2-1 Sabers. Edina has a 0-3 record, but has taken its first three opponents - Minnetonka, Rosemount and Prior Lake - into the fourth quarter with a chance to win.
The offensive wheels were churning for Edina Sept. 16 when they racked up 416 yards against a good Prior Lake defense in a 24-9 homecoming loss.
Senior quarterback Finn McElroy passed for a personal-record 282 yards, but the Hornets reached the end zone only once - on a 70-yard pass play from McElroy to halfback John Warpinski. Edina’s other points came on a 37-yard field goal by senior Mason Sill.
“Our student section was filled for the Minnetonka game and also for the Prior Lake game,” Potts said. “Our students take a lot of pride in cheering for the team. One of them came up to me last week and told me his goal was to be the 12th man. I am thrilled when I look up into that section and see the stands packed. You can’t hear individual fans too often, but you can hear the roar when there is a big play.”
McElroy completed 14 passes in the Prior Lake game. He spread the ball around amongst five receivers. Warpinski had one catch for the touchdown. Brady Anderson had four catches for 68 yards and Meyer Sweeney caught three balls for 56 yards. Parker Durkin made three catches for 46 yards and Sonny Villegas had three for 42 yards.
Warpinski had his best career rushing night with 27 carries for 139 yards.
“Prior Lake took away some of our underneath [passing] routes, so we made an adjustment and ran the ball more,” Potts said. “John had a great night and showed his endurance. Our offensive line did a fantastic job. We were able to connect on some screen passes. One of the frustrating things about this season is that we’ve had 400 yards every game, but struggled to score touchdowns.”
The Hornets had two offensive touchdowns against Minnetonka and one each against Rosemount and Prior Lake.
“It feels like we’re so close to putting it all together,” Potts emphasized. “We need to clean up a few things strategically when we’re inside the [opponent’s] 20 yard line.”
Potts was pleased with Edina’s effort, offensively and defensively, against a bigger, stronger Prior Lake team. The Lakers led 17-9 before scoring late in the game, and the final margin of 15 points was not indicative of how close the game was. Down eight points in the fourth quarter, Edina had the ball before a drive stalled just short of midfield.
“Our kids fought hard ... and they have a great attitude,” Potts said. “Shakopee will be a challenge. They have a great running back who never slows down, and their coach, Ray Betton, is a great motivator. They blitz a lot and have a great safety.”
Edina’s defense is led by two captains - lineman Liam Cummins and safety Peyton Himley. Cummins is a run stopper, while Himley has led the Hornets in tackles over the last two seasons.
“Peyton is getting quite a bit of college interest,” coach Potts said. “He has been offered a spot at the University of St. Thomas and there is interest from Division II schools. He is our vocal leader on defense and a safety who can control the running game.”
“We knew that Prior Lake would try to run the ball tonight,” Himley said after the homecoming game. “They are a big, strong, physical team ranked No. 4 in the state. We were that close.”
Looking to this week, Himley said, “We have to practice harder.”
Fellow captain and senior wide receiver Parker Durkin said, “We are taking steps forward. It’s like we’re under the ice, but chipping away at it. The main thing for me is to continue to trust my teammates.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.