Finn McElroy
Edina quarterback Finn McElroy drops back to throw with John Warpinski (46) blocking.

Week 4 of the Minnesota Class 6A football season finds the Edina Hornets in a familiar spot - underdogs against a top-ten team.

Coach Jason Potts’ team travels to Shakopee West Junior High at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, for a game against the 2-1 Sabers. Edina has a 0-3 record, but has taken its first three opponents - Minnetonka, Rosemount and Prior Lake - into the fourth quarter with a chance to win.

