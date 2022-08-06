Collin Beduhn
Wayzata tennis star Collin Beduhn in action at state.

Before Lake Conference boys tennis coaches sat down for a meeting to name the 2022 All-Lake boys tennis team, two spots were virtually assured.

Edina’s Matthew Fullerton and Wayzata’s Collin Beduhn played a match for the ages in the state Class AA singles finals at Baseline Tennis Center. After a 4 hour and 2 minute war, Fullerton emerged the winner, 7-6, 6-7, 7-6.

