Before Lake Conference boys tennis coaches sat down for a meeting to name the 2022 All-Lake boys tennis team, two spots were virtually assured.
Edina’s Matthew Fullerton and Wayzata’s Collin Beduhn played a match for the ages in the state Class AA singles finals at Baseline Tennis Center. After a 4 hour and 2 minute war, Fullerton emerged the winner, 7-6, 6-7, 7-6.
Head coach Gary Aasen of Edina said, “Matthew had to get into Collin’s service game and make him work.”
Easier said than done. Beduhn had back to back serves of 120 and 124 miles per hour in the first set. When the adrenaline was pumping in the second set, he hit a serve that whizzed over the net at 131 miles per hour.
Aasen added that to stay with the 6-foot-8 Beduhn, Fullerton had to “make him move, make him run.”
Both juniors ran miles in the memorable finals match, which was attended by all of their teammates along with a crowd of hundreds.
“I can’t remember another player serving like Beduhn did,” Aasen said. “It was more like a college match than a high school match.”
The Fullerton-Beduhn match at state reflected the high quality of tennis in the Lake Conference this year. Wayzata beat Edina 5-2 in their dual match to win the Lake championship. Wayzata lost to eventual state champion Orono in the Section 5AA finals, however, the Lake was still well-represented at state with Edina taking second place and Minnetonka, coached by Brent Lundell, finishing fifth.
All-Lake Team
Edina: Matthew Fullerton, Nolan Ranger, Ben Thym, Julian Thym and Matt Maciosek.
