Mention the name Jack Nicklaus and any sports fan will think of the PGA golfer who won 18 Majors during his career.
However, fans in Eden Prairie have come to know another Jack Nicklaus - the pitcher and first baseman for the high school and American Legion baseball teams.
The young Jack Nicklaus recently graduated from EP High School and is going to play baseball for the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth next season. He is related to the legendary golfer, and his parents thought it would be fun to name him Jack.
“At least twice a day, people ask me if I am related to him,” young Jack said last week. “My dad [Todd Nicklaus] is a big sports fan, and said that when he had a son, he was going to name him Jack. I watch Jack Nicklaus golf matches on You Tube.”
When Jack Nicklaus was dominating professional golf in the 1960s and 1970s, he acquired the nickname “Golden Bear.” Since he had golden-blonde hair and a powerful physique, the name seemed to suit him.
“All my friends call me the Golden Bear,” young Jack said. To carry that off, he has needed to perform at a high level. And he did exactly that June 29 when his walk-off hit in an American Legion baseball game beat Eastview 5-4 at Eden Prairie’s Round Lake Stadium.
Teammate Joey Flom had hit a two-run double to tie the score 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh, and then Nicklaus won the game with a line-drive single over the second baseman’s head.
“There is no quit in our team,” Nicklaus said. “We were down 4-0 and we found a way to win.”
Aiden Pfeifer, a classmate and baseball teammate of Nicklaus, said, “It has been fun to see Jack grow as a player and as a person. He and I take pride in being two-way players [pitchers and position players], and when Jack is on the mound he gives everything he has.”
Eden Prairie is 5-8 this summer with one of the biggest tournaments of the summer, the 96-team Gopher Classic, set for July 8-12. The first three days of the tournament, Eden Prairie will play five games in pool play at Round Lake Stadium. On July 11-12, the 16 pool champions will enter a bracket to see who wins the championship.
“Our Legion team has only three starters from the high school team, and that gives some of the younger players a chance,” Nicklaus said. “We were only about .500 during the regular season last summer, but we got hot in the sub-state and earned a trip to state. That was everything to us.”
Utility player Joey Flom, one of the key players on last year’s Legion team, leads the Eagles with a .400 batting average and Nicklaus is hitting above .300.
“I’m not a big stats guy,” Nicklaus said. “It is more about what we have to do to win games.”
One of the reasons Nicklaus chose St. Scholastica for college is that he likes the Duluth area. In addition, he will have the opportunity to play at one of the most storied ball parks in the MIAC, Wade Stadium.
Saints fans will notice early on that Nicklaus doesn’t get cheated at the plate. Like the original Golden Bear, he likes to hit the long ball.
“Whenever I swing, I am going to swing hard,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.