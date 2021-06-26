Former Wayzata High soccer standout Erin (Hussey) Chastain has been named head women’s soccer coach at the University of Minnesota.
Chastain was a player for Minnesota in the 1990s after playing high school soccer for coach Tony Peszneker at Wayzata.
She returns to the Gopher program following 14 years as head coach at DePaul University. Over the last eight seasons, Chastain’s teams compiled an overall record of 78-44-26. She guided the Blue Demons to Big East Conference regular-season championships in 2014 and 2016.
“Erin has a proven track record of success when it comes to recruiting, developing and coaching student-athletes, and I am thrilled for her to lead her alma mater. She is one of the pioneers of the program. She understands Minnesota soccer and its importance to the community.”
“I could not be more excited to be named head coach of the Minnesota soccer program,” Chastain said last week. “The University is a world-class institution, and I was so fortunate to be a Gopher student-athlete.”
Chastain was a four-year starter and three-year captain for the Gophers in her playing career, which spanned 1993-96. During her career with the Gophers, she scored 10 game-winning goals. Her total goal count was 29, and she ranks seventh in the history of Gopher women’s soccer with 83 points. The Gopher women won NCAA Tournament berths in 1995 and 1996.
Chastain graduated from the U of M’s Carlson School of Management with a degree in international business in 1997.
Before she became DePaul’s head coach, Chastain was a assistant for five seasons at Santa Clara University in California. While she was there, the Broncos reached the NCAA championship game in 2002 and made the NCAA semifinals in 2004.
Chastain and her husband Chad have two daughters, Harper and Brooklyn. Chad Chastain’s sister Brandi helped Team USA win the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
