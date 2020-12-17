In the 100th-anniversary season of the University of Minnesota men’s hockey program, the Gophers have won their first eight games of the season.
Contributing to that success are four former Edina High School players - Defenseman Ben Brinkman and forwards Cullen Munson, Mason Nevers and Sammy Walker.
As one of the captains, Walker is a strong candidate for All-Big Ten Conference honors this season. He has three goals and two assists for five points in leading the 8-0-0 surge. During his high school career at Edina, Walker thrilled Braemar Arena fans and won three consecutive All-Lake Conference berths.
Brinkman, who played three years of varsity hockey for Edina, skipped his senior season, graduated early and joined the Gophers for what would have been his senior year of high school hockey. He is a classic stay-at-home defenseman, who has two assists this season.
Munson won state gold with the Edina Hornets before playing three years of Juniors with the Janesville [Wisconsin] Jets in the North American Hockey League. He has a goal and two assists for three points.
Nevers, who played a season of Juniors last year after playing his high school career for Edina High, has one assist in limited action. He is the son of former Gopher hockey player and current Edina High baseball coach Tommy Nevers.
The Gophers earned their seventh and eighth wins of the season during a mid-week Big Ten series against the Michigan Wolverines last week. The score of the first game was 3-1 before the Gophers dominated the second game 4-0. In the 4-0 win, the Gophers got on the board in the first period with Brinkman assisting on Scott Reedy’s goal. Later in the period Walker gave Minnesota a 2-0 lead.
Another former Lake Conference player on the Gophers roster is Eden Prairie defenseman Jackson LaCombe.
Dating back to last season, the Gophers have 10 straight wins. The school record of 11 was set during the 1995-96 season.
