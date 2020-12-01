On an autumn afternoon in 2014, the late Rollie Ring, Edina High’s principal during his working years, hosted a few friends to watch a Gopher football game at his condo in Chanhassen.
When the Gophers quarterback overthrew a receiver by almost 10 yards, Ring winced. He is a University of Minnesota alum, who played for the 1941 national championship team.
“He’s no John Hankinson,” Ring said of the struggling quarterback.
“I remember him - he was a great passer,” one of the guests said.
“Sure was,” Ring said. “He threw the best ball of any Gopher I’ve seen.”
Ring was not the only one with that opinion. He had the pleasure of watching Hankinson quarterback the Edina-Morningside Hornets to the Lake Conference title in 1960.
“We went 8-0-1 that year, and John was such a big part of that,” Ring said. “If we hadn’t had that tie, we would have been the state champions.”
Hankinson wasn’t just a football player as an Edina athlete. He earned four varsity letters in baseball, plus three each in football and basketball. In addition he was All-Lake Conference in all three sports, as well as a captain in all three. As a senior in 1960, he was chosen as the quarterback on the WCCO Prep Parade All-State Team of the Year.
Ring died in 2016 at the age of 96. He did see his beloved Edina Hornets win several state football titles, but he never did see another Hornet quarterback who was the equal of John Hankinson.
Hankinson passed away Nov. 20 at the age of 77. He was elected as a charter member of the Edina Athletic Boosters Hall of Fame in 1997. Later, he watched all three of his sons enter the Edina Hall of Fame - Peter, then Ben, and finally Casey.
At the University of Minnesota, Hankinson was the starting quarterback for his junior and senior seasons. In the postseason of 1965, he was picked to play in the two of the three most prestigious college all-star games - the East-West Shrine Game and the Hula Bowl. He graduated with 10 school passing records and was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings.
Unfortunately for Hankinson, the Vikings had a starting quarterback named Fran Tarkenton, who would go on to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, so the former Gopher mainly held a clipboard on the sideline.
Hankinson later took snaps for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles and the Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Eskimos, but pro football stardom wasn’t in the cards.
His transfer from pro sports to a business career was smooth. As a partner in Sienna, Inc., Hankinson helped develop the Bear Path Golf and Country Club in Eden Prairie. The concept was to put executive homes around a golf course. Pro golf legend Jack Nicklaus was hired to design the golf course. Hankinson and his partners would go on to do five other golf projects around the country. The Edina quarterback retired from real estate in 2008. He and his wife Bonnie, spent much of their free time watching their grandchildren play sports. An Edina tennis match wasn’t official until John and Bonnie took their seats on the bleachers to watch granddaughters Hannah and Sami help the Hornets win state championships.
John Hankinson will be missed by many friends in the Twin Cities southwest suburbs and beyond and by every man who ever played football for the University of Minnesota.
