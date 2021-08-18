It’s hard to miss 102-year-old Florence Halverson in any softball crowd.
She can be seen often at Edina’s Van Valkenburg Park, cheering for her son Vic Halverson, who is the manager and one of the pitchers of the Unified Fielders 35 & Over slowpitch team.
Florence’s perspective on the 35 & Over players is: “They sure look young.”
The mother of five, Florence has never been idle in her quest for longevity.
“Mom started playing tennis when she was 5 years old,” Vic said. “And she was still playing when she was 96. She is a huge tennis fan and loves to watch the pros play on TV.”
In addition to being a softball and tennis fan, Florence supports the activities of her children. She brought luck to Vic’s team in the 35 & Over playoffs Wednesday, July 21.
“We beat Metropolitan Ford for the first time ever,” Vic noted. “I haven’t played a lot this year, and this was the first night I have pitched. Before the game, I got a bucket of balls out and pitched against the fence to get my rhythm back.”
The result was Vic had a no-hitter after four innings, then the Ford Mustangs came to life, and one of their guys hit a grand slam home run.
Just before that half inning began, one of the Mustangs walked past Vic and said, “You know you’ve got a no-hitter going.”
Aah, the kiss of death.
The score was 5-4 in the Unified Fielders’ favor after the grand slam homer. But then the Fielders had an eight-run inning and ended up winning 13-4.
In the next round of the playoffs that night, after Florence had left for home, the Fielders lost 15-0 to Bunny’s Bar & Grill. “After that big win, we didn’t have any gas left in the tank for Bunny’s,” Vic said.
Sixty-four, and the youngest of Florence’s children, Vic has been a softball player for about 40 years. He was asked if he might still be pitching when he’s 102.
“I got hit by a line drive tonight,” he said. “Our main pitcher is out with an injury and our other pitcher was out of town, so I was filling in tonight. This is the first full game I’ve played this season.”
No matter how long he continues to play, Vic will remain inspired by his mom, who, in addition to all of her other activities, was for years a choir director.
Putting his mom’s long life in perspective, Vic said, “She was married to my dad during World War II. Dad suffered a stroke when he was 48 and mom took care of him for the rest of his life.”
Vic loves visiting with his mom, whether it’s at the ball park or at her assisted-living residence in Edina.
“Mom still plays the piano, and her long-term memory is astounding,” Vic said. Her active life and her children help her stay young, even at 102.
