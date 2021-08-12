The five new members of the Edina Softball Hall of Fame have two things in common - a passion for the sport and the staying power to play the game for more than 30 years.
Ted Davison, Tommy Deick, Art Erdall, Joel Frank and Ira Rabinowitz were inducted into the hall on 35 & Over Championship Night July 28 at Van Valkenburg Park.
“I began playing slowpitch when I was 23 years old,” said Ted Davison, who is now 55. “I played for Gipper’s Bar in the Edina league 28 years ago. Then the team folded and merged with the Dogs of Corn.”
Still with the Dogs of Corn, Davison has played a variety of positions. “Early in my career, I was mostly a shortstop and an outfielder,” he said. “I started pitching after a while, but now I am mostly an outfielder, but I did pitch a couple times this year.”
Davison was asked what it’s like to play for the Dogs of Corn. “Our mentality is that we want a night out with the guys. We win some, we lose some. Mostly, it’s about the camaraderie and having fun playing the game.”
Outfielder Tommy Deick is Edina born and raised, although he graduated from high school in Colorado, where his parents had moved.
“Tommy lives for softball,” his long-time teammate with the Unified Fielders, Vic Halverson, said.
In 34 years of Edina softball, Deick has played for only two teams. Before joining the Unified Fielders 14 years ago, he played 20 years for Brambillas.
Known for his defense in left field, Deick isn’t the fastest outfielder in the Edina 35 & Older League, but he is quick to the ball.
“Tommy has robbed every player in this league at least once,” said Bryan Fricke, who plays for perennial powerhouse Bunny’s Bar & Grill.
As a lead-off hitter, Deick doesn’t hit for the fences, but he’s a great table-setter.
“I have never been with a better group of guys than the Unified Fielders,” Deick said.
Art Erdall, like Tommy Deick a left fielder, played baseball for the Edina-Morningside High team that won the state championship in 1968.
Softball became his new sport soon after he graduated from high school. Erdall was pretty good at hitting a baseball and made a smooth transition to hitting a softball.
Every year, Erdall’s Edina softball team would play in the Crystal Frolics Tournament. There was usually a big crowd on hand, most of them cheering against “the Cake-Easters” from Edina.
“We won a lot of hardware up there,” Erdall said.
A true-blue Bunny’s Bar & Grill player in the 35 & Older League, Erdall retired several years ago, but stays active as Bunny’s third base coach.
He has played alongside some of Bunny’s all-time greats, including the Fricke brothers, Paul Halpin, Greg Roth, Guy Roach, Jeb Lau and his best friend and Edina baseball teammate Les Suomela.
Joel Frank, nicknamed “Hobbs” by his teammates, is an extraordinary player in both men’s rec softball and co-rec softball. He plays for Southdale YMCA in the Edina Monday Doubleheader League. On Thursday nights, he plays co-rec in St. Louis Park.
One of “Hobbs’” career highlights was winning a state championship with the Relative Strength men’s team. At the age of 43, he was named State Tournament MVP. He won a half dozen championships playing in the Raspberry Festival Tournament. In addition, he led Jimmy’s Pizza to second place at Co-Ed B Nationals in 2006.
“I started playing in Edina in 1998,” Frank said. For many years, he played for Cowboy Jack’s/YMCA in Edina’s Thursday Night League. The team was undefeated for two straight years, winning regular-season and playoff titles. Several years ago, the team switched to the Monday Doubleheader League, where they were hoping to win the title this summer.
“I never thought I would win a league title or a state title,” Frank said. “And I never expected I would be chosen for the Hall of Fame in Edina. The fields in Edina are the best I’ve ever played on. Twenty acres of heaven.”
Ira Rabinowitz has been playing ball since the time he could walk, and at 67, he is still pitching in the Monday Doubleheader League, which is open to all players 18 and Over.
“Pitcher is the most dangerous position in slowpitch softball,” said Rabinowitz, who now wears a face mask when he’s in the circle.
Teammate Rob Amundson said, “Ira is steady, and he’s never injured. He joined our team 10 years ago, and he has been pitching the whole time.”
With the Pitches in the Doubleheader League, Rabinowitz has his sons, Connor and Devin, as teammates.
“That’s the most fun for me ... being able to play with my sons,” Rabinowitz said. “I used to play with my older son, Colin. I coached my boys when they were younger.”
Rabinowitz takes pride in his physical fitness and trains year-round. In addition to playing softball, he is an avid biker, with many long-distance trips on hit mileage log.
The Edina Softball Hall of Fame was started in 2018. Thus far, including this year’s group, 18 have been chosen for induction. The ceremony is held each year on 35 & Over Championship Night at Van Valkenburg Park.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.