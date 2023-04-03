Liv McGill
Buy Now

Liv McGill of Hopkins dribbles through a pack of defenders on her way to the basket.

Postseason honors were bestowed upon the starting five for the Hopkins High girls basketball team recently.

The entire starting five for coach Tara Starks’ Royals made the All-Lake Conference team - with senior forwards Nu Nu Agara and Taylor Woodson, senior guards Kelly Boyle and Macaya Copeland and junior guard Liv McGill. That’s appropriate, considering Hopkins finished 28-3 overall and posted an 11-1 record to win the Lake Conference title.

Tags

Load comments