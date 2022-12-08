The fact that Lake Conference boys basketball will use a 35-second shot clock this winter isn’t likely to bring big changes to the style of play.
Look at what happened in the season openers last weekend. Minnetonka went full-throttle in an 88-81 non-conference win at Prior Lake. Hopkins never slowed down, either, in outscoring Farmington 86-80 at Farmington High.
Minnetonka head coach Bryce Tesdahl has four starters back from last year - brothers Jalen and Jordan Cain in the front court and Andy Stefonowicz and Ibrahim El-Amin in the back court. The fifth starter is Alex Jones, who filled the sixth-man’s role last season.
Five Skippers scored in double figures at Prior Lake - Jordan Cain with 20, Stefonowicz with 19, El-Amin with 15, Jalen Cain with 12 and reserve Maxwell Nelson with 11. Prior Lake put four scorers in double figures, led by Luke McCullough with 22 and Luke Mortensen with 17.
“You never know what to expect in a season opener,” coach Tesdahl of the Skippers said. “Defensively, I’d say we’re a work in progress. The Cain brothers are hard for any opponent’s fours and fives to guard. Andy Stefonowicz has taken big steps every year. Ibrahim is a gamer who makes shots and fills up the stat sheet.”
Veteran coach Kenny Novak Jr. has always advocated for a high school shot clock because he hates it when teams hold the ball.
In the Royals’ season opener, Novak emphasized playing fast and the second half was played at a break-neck pace with the Royals outscoring Farmington 55-42. Sophomore guard Anthony Smith was on fire from the outside, scoring a game high 33 points. Also in double figures for the Royals were Vincent Hillesheim with 17 points, freshman guard Jayden Moore with 15 and sophomore forward JJ Samanko with 14.
“We’re a young team this year,” said Novak, who lost a key player when All-Lake forward CJ O’Hara took his 20-point-per-game average to Park Center.
“CJ felt a change would be good for him,” Novak said. And what change could be more appealing that joining the defending state Class 4A champs, who were already loaded with talent.
“I think fans will enjoy watching us this season,” Novak said. “We have always been a team that scores a lot. This year, we are looking to pick up the pace.”
The question mark for Hopkins will be rebounding against taller teams. They Royals start three players who are under 6 feet tall with Smith, Moore and senior Jacob Rothman. On the plus side, all three are extremely fast.
Eden Prairie, a state qualifier last season has key personnel returning with forward Chiddi Obiazor and guards Joey Flom and Luke Rapp. There are a number of young players ready to help, as well.
Wayzata has returning starters Spencer Hall and Hayden Tibbits, two of the best players in the conference, plus 6-9 forward Jackson McAndrew.
Minnetonka coach Tesdahl said, “The Lake Conference is always tough. In the preseason, the best teams are Wayzata and Eden Prairie, but no one in the Lake ever gives in.”
The new coach in the conference this season is former Armstrong head coach Jon Bryant, who has moved over to Edina.
