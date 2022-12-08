John Sherman

Sports Editor John Sherman

The fact that Lake Conference boys basketball will use a 35-second shot clock this winter isn’t likely to bring big changes to the style of play.

Look at what happened in the season openers last weekend. Minnetonka went full-throttle in an 88-81 non-conference win at Prior Lake. Hopkins never slowed down, either, in outscoring Farmington 86-80 at Farmington High.

Tags

Load comments