In a season of firsts for Osseo baseball player Rylee Kara, the latest news is the best.
The 5-foot-4 pitcher and infielder became the first girl ever to play in the State Division 1 American Legion Baseball Tournament last week in St. Cloud. And on Sunday, Aug. 1, she was the first girl to wear a gold medal as a state Legion champion.
Kara didn’t play in the championship game, as Osseo defeated Hopkins 16-6, but she did play all eight innings of a 13-12 loss to Austin on July 30. Starting the game as the second baseman, Kara was called to pitch in relief with her team trailing 12-6 in the seventh inning. She held Austin scoreless, walking one and retiring three hitter. After Osseo had tied the game with a six-run rally, Austin scored the go-ahead run in the eighth. In the bottom of the eighth, Osseo didn’t score, so the game ended.
During Osseo’s six-run surge in the seventh, Kara reached base when she was hit on the helmet by an inside pitch. She came to bat a second time in the inning with a teammate on third and one out and hit what appeared to be a game-wining sacrifice fly to left field. The ball was caught, and the throw to the plate was off-line, so the runner scored. But when the umpires determined he had left early, Kara’s game-winning RBI was wiped out.
“It was a nice surprise when I had the chance to pitch in a State Tournament game,” Kara said after the game.
When Kara retired the side in the seventh without giving up a run, she had everyone’s attention. And the crowd went wild when her medium-deep fly to left brought home what appeared to be the winning run.
“This group of players has really jelled together,” Kara said. “I have played baseball with some of them all the way up to Legion. I played VFW [16-year-old baseball] with them, so Legion was the next step. I am playing second base this year, but in the past I played mostly third. There have been a few opportunities to pitch this summer.”
Teammates regard Kara as a trusted friend, and even a team leader.
She is often the first Oriole to greet teammates as they come in from the field. And she likes to play catch with the left fielder during warm-up time before an inning.
Wyatt Doubler, year older than Kara, and one of Osseo’s star players, said, “We don’t treat Rylee any different than anyone else on the team. She tells jokes and listens to our jokes.”
After the state championship game, Osseo hitting hero John Klein said, “It’s not every day you see a girl playing Legion baseball. I am glad to be a part of it.”
Osseo is playing in the Central Plains Region Tournament this week in Sioux Falls, S.D. Games were scheduled to begin Wednesday, Aug. 4, and continue through Sunday, when a champion will be crowned.
Kara will no doubt be noticed at the regional. She throws hard, fields ground balls with good footwork and shows speed on the bases. It doesn’t matter to her teammates that she’s a girl because they think of her first and foremost as a good ballplayer, and also a good teammate.
