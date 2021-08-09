The largest Edina High Athletic Hall of Fame banquet in school history is set for Thursday, Sept. 23, at Interlachen Country Club.
At the 2021 Hall of Fame selection meeting in June, the committee decided to have one banquet for the 2020 and 2021 classes instead of having two distinct banquets.
Eight members were selected in 2020, but COVID-19 concerns prevented an induction banquet last fall. When the committee met this June, seven more Hall-of-Famers were added to the list. Until last year, the banquet had always been held the Thursday of homecoming week. In this year’s homecoming football game, Edina will face Shakopee at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Kuhlman Field.
Following is the list of inductees this fall.
Class of 2020
1. Corrine Buie, a 2010 graduate, tied Amy Cardarelle’s all-time record for most goals in a season by an Edina girls soccer player. In addition to winning All-State honors in soccer, Buie was All-State in hockey her senior year.
2. Steve Dove, retired athletic director, worked hands-on with the Edina coaches to produce a second wave of state championships in Edina High sports.
3. Dick Gaughran took virtually any coaching assignment, although his main sports were baseball and football. In addition to a long tenure as an assistant baseball and football coach, he was a head coach in track and wrestling.
4. Mike Lauen, a 1979 Edina-East High graduate, was named one of the top 100 Minnesota hockey players of all-time several years ago. He certainly was one of Edina’s all-time hockey greats and also lettered in track.
5. Betsy (Massopust) Johnson’s diverse athletic interests led to starring roles for the Edina swimming, cross country and synchronized swimming teams. She graduated in 1999.
6. Scott Sanderson, a 1992 Edina High graduate, starred in hockey and also won a state singles title for the Hornet tennis team.
7. Jeff Sorem is another 1992 graduate entering the hall of fame. He starred in hockey and also earned varsity letters in golf and baseball.
8. Mike Sullivan, a 1979 Edina-West High graduate, set the all-time rushing record with more than 1,500 yards as the Cougars won the state Class AA title in 1978. Sullivan was also the second leading scorer for the hockey team.
Class of 2021
1. Bill Bieber, a 1960 Edina-Morningside High graduate, was one of the best high school hockey goalies in the state and led coach Willard Ikola’s Hornets to the State Tournament.
2. Ted Cadwell, a 1983 Edina graduate, was a man behind the scenes as the statistician for Edina’s varsity teams in football, hockey and baseball.
3. Jimmy Carroll, the youngest of Edina’s Carroll brothers, graduated in 1986 after starring for Hornet teams in soccer, hockey and baseball.
4. Kevin McCoy, a 1979 Edina-West High graduate, was Mr. Defense for the state-champion Cougar football team in the fall of 1978, as boys from the westside shut out all five of their playoff opponents. McCoy also played varsity basketball as a power forward.
5. Kelly (Meredith) Kapeller, a 1989 Edina graduate, won six consecutive All-Lake Conference awards in gymnastics and contributed to a Hornet state team championship in 1985.
6. Linda (Soucek) Stecklein, who graduated from Edina-West High in 1980, starred in volleyball, basketball and soccer.
7. Andy Turnbull, the longtime head coach of Edina High’s Nordic skiing teams, is a master at training and motivating athletes and always chooses the right wax for the conditions.
Tickets
The Edina Athletic Boosters sponsor and organize the Athletic Hall of Fame banquet each year. The organization provides for more than 1,600 athletes in the Edina program each year.
Tickets for this year’s event can be purchased at edinaboosters.club.
