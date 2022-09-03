Jack Kochevar, the 6-foot-7 pitcher from the Excelsior Fire Club Legion team, was an imposing figure on the mound in the second-annual Minnesota American Legion Baseball Prospects Series Sunday, Aug. 7, at Veterans Field in Minnetonka.
Kochevar was given the starting assignment by White All-Stars coach Todd Jahnke and responded by throwing two scoreless innings. College scouts in attendance liked Kochevar’s velocity and also the way his slider moved away from right-handed hitters. He gave up one hit in his two innings and struck out three.
After Kochevar left the game after the second inning, the game against the Red All-Star team remained close. Red led 1-0 going into the seventh inning before adding seven runs for an 8-0 victory.
In the second game of the All-Star Series, the Blue and Gold All-Stars played to a nine-inning 7-7 tie.
Braden Storts, Kochevar’s Excelsior Fire Club teammate, played in the outfield for the Gold team.
“It means a lot to be here, playing against the best players in the state,” Storts said. “We had a fun practice on Friday. It was nice to play in my home park today. It’s always a good day at Vets.”
With the Gold All-Stars, Storts had a chance to play for one of Minnesota’s all-time greats, the University of Minnesota’s longtime associate head coach, Rob Fornasiere. New Prague High head coach Tanner Oakes, a former University of Minnesota pitcher, assisted Fornasiere.
Other coaches in the All-Star Series included Mark “Lunch” McKenzie and Rob Hager for the Blue team, Jahnke and Adam “Gator” Goethke for the White team and Rob Wassenaar, Trevor Hemphill and Max Weesner for the Red team.
Among the west suburban player selections for the All-Star Series were pitcher Olin Lysne from Hopkins, catcher Dawson Miller and infielder Joey Flom from Eden Prairie, infielder Sam Kliber from Maple Grove, first baseman Dayton Franke from Westphal Armstrong and shortstop Spencer Pederson and outfielder Davis Wick, both from Osseo.
All-Star director Mike Perry, a member of Legion Post 320 in Hopkins, said, “We were planning to have each team play two games, but rain wiped out Saturday. All of the out-of-town people hung in with us on Sunday, and 58 kids played in the two games. Twenty college coaches signed up for our event, and they received all of the information on the players.”
Scheels All-Sports sponsored the All-Star Series. Fans were able to eat free pizza and hot dogs from the grill.
“Omar Navarro did a great job, working seven straight hours on the grill,” Perry noted. “After the games, fans were able to come on the field and take pictures of the kids with their certificates. The players in the All-Star Series keep their uniforms.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.