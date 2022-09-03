Jack Kochevar

Jack Kochevar warms up before his start in the Legion Prospects All-Star Series.
Braden Storts
Buy Now

Excelsior's All-Star outfielder Braden Storts.

Jack Kochevar, the 6-foot-7 pitcher from the Excelsior Fire Club Legion team, was an imposing figure on the mound in the second-annual Minnesota American Legion Baseball Prospects Series Sunday, Aug. 7, at Veterans Field in Minnetonka.

Kochevar was given the starting assignment by White All-Stars coach Todd Jahnke and responded by throwing two scoreless innings. College scouts in attendance liked Kochevar’s velocity and also the way his slider moved away from right-handed hitters. He gave up one hit in his two innings and struck out three.

Tags

Load comments