Still coaching high school football at the age of 81, Eden Prairie’s Dick Gaughran has outlasted all of his peers who started their careers the same time he did, in the fall of 1962.
As a long-time assistant to Eagle head coach Mike Grant, Gaughran has enjoyed remarkable success. His Eden Prairie resume includes 11 state football titles, but those are not the only titles Gaughran has won. His collection of championship rings also includes a state football title in 1978, when he assisted the late Stav Canakes at Edina-West High, and two state baseball titles, when he was an assistant coach for Edina, and later, Chanhassen.
“Every day keeps getting better,” Gaughran said a few days after Eden Prairie finished the 2020 football season with a 7-0 record and a district title. “I have been fortunate to coach with Mike Grant all of these years. He doesn’t quite walk on water, but he’s close. Every season with Mike is so special - the way he works with kids. This year’s team ranks right up there with the best teams we’ve had at Eden Prairie.”
Gaughran worked with the running backs and also helped with special teams. “Mainly, I tried not to get in the way,” he said. “We have a lot of great coaches on the staff.”
In the season finale, a 21-7 win over Prior Lake for the section title, Eden Prairie started slowly and went into halftime tied 0-0.
“I give credit to Prior Lake,” Gaughran said. “They came well prepared, and it took a lot of determination from our kids to get the W.”
Gaughran added that the Eagles’ defense made the difference. “We saw a lot of second and third efforts for tackles,” he said.
While every player was important to Eden Prairie achieving a perfect season, Gaughran talked about the team’s leaders, starting with senior quarterback David Warren-Mitchell.
“This year we passed more than usual,” Gaughran said. “David is very mobile, quick on his feet and he took charge. He had some big runs on the bootleg.”
What about Warren-Mitchell’s character? “He’s a super kid, one of many on this team,” Gaughran said.
One of the players Gaughran worked with closely, senior running back Johnny Hartle, was the hub of the Eagles’ offense. In the section title game against Prior Lake, Hartle rushed for 209 yards on 28 carries and scored two touchdowns.
“Johnny runs hard and he can cut on a dime,” Gaughran said. “Our fullback, Javon Palmer-Pruitt is quick off the line, and we used him on traps and power runs off tackle. He is a very good blocker.”
Wide receiver Cade Kramer is one reason the Eagles passed the ball more than usual this season. “I can’t say enough about him,” Gaughran said. “Cade is a great receiver.”
During the games, Gaughran is encouraging of Eden Prairie’s players, whether they play offense or defense.
“You won’t find nicer, kinder, more respectful kids than we have at Eden Prairie,” he said.
Every player is ready to physically protect coach Gaughran when a play spills across the sideline into the coaching box.
“They look out for the old man,” Gaughran said. “I’m not as quick as I used to be, so I appreciate that.”
Gaughran also has a golf cart at his disposal during practices and games. That means he gets a ride to the locker room at games. And he can visit trainer Gary Smith to check on injured players during the week. “Whenever I get the chance, I’ll take a ride,” Gaughran said.
Looking back on his long career in coaching, Gaughran noted, “This was my 145th sports season as a high school coach. I started out in 1962 as assistant football coach and head track coach at Blooming Prairie High School, which is located about 12 miles from where I grew up, in Austin, Minnesota.”
Gaughran was a good athlete at Austin High, and once he began coaching, he discovered that he liked coaching just as much as he had liked playing. In 1965, he joined the Edina coaching staff. During his time in Edina, he was a football and baseball assistant coach and also head coach of the Edina-West wrestling and boys track teams. Name a sport, and he has probably coached it at one time or another.
In recognition of his long service in Edina, Gaughran was named to the Edina Athletic Hall of Fame earlier this year. Unfortunately, with the COVID-19 situation, the banquet at which he will receive the award has been moved to sometime in 2021.
