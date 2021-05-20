In a very close Lake Conference boys track and field meet May 14, Wayzata and Eden Prairie were step for step at Wayzata High Stadium.
Both teams had a high number of good performances, as they prepared for True Team Sectionals, which were set for Wednesday, May 19, at Wayzata. At the same time, both teams held key personnel out of the meet to rest them from the Section 7AAA True Team Meet May 19 at Wayzata. With so many athletes on the sidelines, it was hard to tell which team might have the better chance in True Team.
“We held a lot of our distance runners out to Friday’s meet, so they are rested for True Team,” Wayzata head coach Aaron Berndt said. “In True Team, your third and fourth guys can really make a difference.”
Berndt highlighted several key performances from Friday. Senior shot-putter Brian Glomstad broke the 50-foot barrier for the first time with a toss of 50 feet, 1 inch. Teammate Brett Kelzenberg also had a season best in the shot put.
Jack Helmich continued his undefeated streak with his third straight week of 14 feet or better in winning the pole vault. Teammate Andrew Adams placed second at 10-6.
Michael Meadowcroft and Travis Salters both cleared 6-4 for a 1-2 finish in the high jump. EP sophomore Devin Jordan jumped 6-2 for third. “Our high-jumpers have gone from OK to really good,” Berndt commented. “And we had season bests in the hurdles.
Eden Prairie was able to match Wayzata in running events. Eagles Nick Heckman and Takhi Vaughn finished 1-2 in the 100-meter dash in 11.32 and 11.41. Wayzata finished third and fourth with Sean Diedrich and Max Williams. Eden Prairie head coach Eric Gahr said, “Nick Heckman had a toe injury, but he was able to win the 100 and finish second in the 200. It is exciting to watch him.”
Wayzata’s Tarun Poliboina won the 200-meter dah in 22.80. EP’s Heckman was second, followed by Wayzata’s 3-8 finishers - Owen Dehm, Connor Vokaty, Caden Bry, Cole Balkins, Inesh Gunapati and John Quimby. EP sophomore Michael Gross took the 400 in 51.36 with Wayzata’s Quimby and Andy Leisen taking second and third. “Michael ran a 51-second open 400 and later had a 51-second split in the 4x400 relay, and he also high-jumped 5-8.
Noah Kaster and Caden Karn of Wayzata were 1-2 in the 800 with EP’s Ethan Jossi in third.
Abdi Robleh and freshman Parker Dietrick were 1-2 in the 1600 with Robleh winning in 4:36.43. Gabriel Riegert of EP was third. James Brant of Eden Prairie won the 3200 in 10:29.49. Second and third went to Wayzata’s Zak Hussein and Connor Lackas. EP’s Nolan Bakken was fourth.
Eden Prairie’s Tristan Lainhart won both hurdles events with 15.48 in the 110 highs and 41.95 in the 300s. EP took second place in both races with Devin Jordan in the 110s and Anthony Kitzerow in the 300s. Lainhart earned his third win of the day by going 39 feet, 7.5 inches in the triple jump. EP had a win from Logan Gareis in the long jump with a best of 20 feet, 10.5 inches.
Lainhart was EP’s top scorer on Friday, even though he missed training time earlier in the season. “If he had been healthy all year, I think he would be down around 15-flat in the 110s and under 40 seconds in the 300s,” coach Gahr said.
Wayzata took the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, while Eden Prairie won the 4x400. Neither team entered a 4x800 relay.
