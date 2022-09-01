Eden Prairie (10-2 last season) and Minnetonka (8-2) both opened with high school football wins Thursday, Sept. 1.
The EP Eagles traveled to East Ridge and caged the Raptors 34-7. Minnetonka was down 14-0 at half, but scored big in the second half to win 34-21.
Wayzata went on the road and jumped all over Roseville with a final score of 52-13.
Hopkins came out on the losing end 43-0 against a strong Prior Lake squad and Providence Academy lost 34-7 at Richfield.
Eden Prairie’s road to victory was paved with early touchdown passes by senior quarterback and captain Nick Fazi. One of those passes was 16 yards to Michael Gross and the other was 19 yards to C. Cole. Tyler Walden scored a touchdown on an 11-yard run and Toby Frost scored in a 6-yard run. Cole added his second touchdown of the game on a 5-yard run.
Coach Mike Grant of Eden Prairie said, “Any time you win your first game of the season, that’s big. East Ridge is a pretty good team - physical with a good quarterback. We could have thrown the ball more, but once we got up, we ran the ball. Nick threw the ball really well and Michael Gross and Jermell Taylor had some nice receptions.”
Eden Prairie has its home opener against Farmington at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, against Farmington.
Minnetonka’s win over Edina featured the rushing of senior Jacob McCalla and the passing of junior Milos Spasojevic. In the second half, Spasojevic had touchdown pass plays of 30 yards to Duke Richardson, 42 yards to Roman Johnson and 26 yards to McCalla.
McCalla had rushing touchdowns of 6 and 26 yards, giving him three scores on the evening.
Edina took a 14-0 halftime lead with one passing touchdown and one fumble return for a touchdown. Finn McElroy, the senior quarterback, connected with Sonny Villegas for a 34-yard touchdown play. Then defensive lineman Kenny Braman added six points on a 40-yard scoop and score play.
Edina’s only touchdown of the second half was on a 36-yard pass from McElroy to Brady Anderson.
Minnetonka head coach Mark Esch said his message at halftime was basic.
“I told them we had to execute,” he said. “We handled adversity in the first half, and in the second half our conditioning and nutrition paid off. We’re a good football team, but we have a lot of work to do.”
Minnetonka goes on the road for the second straight week with a 7 p.m. start time against Blaine Friday, Sept. 9.
Edina travels to Rosemount for a 7 p.m. game the same night.
While the Hornets played well enough to win against Minnetonka, correctable mistakes hurt them the first week.
“We have a really tough schedule this year,” Edina wide receiver Parker Durkin said. “But we want to play the top five teams in the state. We’re going to stay positive and get ready for Rosemount.”
“We’ll get over this one and get after it on Monday,” said Edina captain and defensive line standout Liam Cummings. He and teammate Peyton Himley, also a captain, were all over the field making tackles in the Minnetonka game. Cummings made solo tackles on two fourth-and-one plays to force possession changes.
