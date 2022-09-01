Milos Spasojevic

Minnetonka football quarterback Milos Spasojevic threw three touchdown passes in a season-opening 34-21 victory at Edina Thursday night.
Edina football fans were optimistic when their team took a 14-0 lead over Minnetonka.
Edina wide receiver Brady Anderson breaks free for a touchdown against Minnetonka.

Eden Prairie (10-2 last season) and Minnetonka (8-2) both opened with high school football wins Thursday, Sept. 1.

The EP Eagles traveled to East Ridge and caged the Raptors 34-7. Minnetonka was down 14-0 at half, but scored big in the second half to win 34-21.

