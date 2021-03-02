The temperature for Lake Conference Nordic skiing competition was 8 degrees above zero Feb. 16 at Elm Creek Park Reserve, but as one of the girls skier said, “This feels like 50!”
Indeed, after more than 120 hours when the temperature - day and night - stayed below zero, 8 degrees did seem like a welcome reprieve from the cold.
The event of the day was the Lake Sprint Relays. Wayzata won the girls sprint title in a close duel with Eden Prairie and Minnetonka. On the boys side Minnetonka emerged as the champion, edging Eden Prairie and Wayzata.
Girls Sprints
Wayzata’s girls team was led by last year’s Lake Conference individual champion, Lauren McCollor. Eden Prairie has an equally competitive girls leader, senior Ella Bakken. When the Edina Hornets go head-to-head with statewide opponents later this season, expect junior Maggie Wagner to lead the way. Hopkins eighth-grader Sydney Drevlow rounds out the Lake’s top four. Among the other Lake girls showing potential are Silje Busklein, Courtney Fussy and Eleanor Thomas from Eden Prairie, Maya Mor and Elena Hicks from Minnetonka, Ingrid Halverson, Kathryn House and Diane Meyer from Wayzata, Elsa Bergman and Lauren Munger from Hopkins and Addie Hinkie from Edina. The girls scoreboard at Elm Creek Park Reserve showed: Wayzata 289, Eden Prairie 280, Minnetonka 276, Hopkins 266 and Edina 265.
Boys Sprints
Minnetonka’s boys are on the rise. The Skippers Varsity “A” sprint relay took the title at Elm Creek.
“This season has gone incredibly well for both teams [boys and girls],” Minnetonka head coach Sean Kern said. “Our boys have been in contention for first place in every race this season and look to make a strong showing in sections. The victory in today’s sprints will serve as a great confidence-builder going into the championship racing season, and is a strong indicator of how much depth we have as a team.”
Austin Hunter and A.J. Hemink are the individual leaders for the Skipper boys team.
Eden Prairie’s Benon Brattebo, Griffin Goetzke, Anthony Hilligoss, Connor Holm, Mason Martin, Raleigh Page and Colton Warner form a solid nucleus, while Wayzata’s Colin Freed, Noah Kaster and Daniel McCollor, Edina’s Andrew DeFor, Jace Haerter and Peter Mans are other standouts. The boys scoreboard showed: Minnetonka 289, Eden Prairie 283, Wayzata 280, Edina 260 and Hopkins 258.
